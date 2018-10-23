Mesut Ozil Praises Arsenal's 'Sexy Football' Following Leicester Win

Clive Rose/Getty Images

Arsenal's Mesut Ozil has praised the "sexy football" being played by the Gunners after their 3-1 win over Leicester City in the Premier League on Monday, but manager Unai Emery has played down talk of a title challenge.

After falling behind in the game, Arsenal launched a comeback inspired by Ozil, who netted before half-time, played a key role in the second goal and exquisitely set up the third, giving the team their 10th win in succession in all competitions.

Following the final whistle, the German, who donned the captain's armband at the Emirates Stadium, said he's loving being part of this side:

The victory kept Arsenal within two points of the top of the table, and recent form has triggered some tentative talk of a possible title win for the first time since 2004. However, new manager Emery did his utmost to keep expectations in check.

"We need to be calm," he said, per Jamie Smith of Goal. "For us it's very important to beat Leicester because they are behind us but near [in the table]. We are also looking at the teams in front us like Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea. We were controlling the match and finding the chances to score. The first 30 minutes was a difficult moment."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.