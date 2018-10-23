World Series 2018 TV Schedule and Live Stream for Dodgers vs. Red Sox Game 1

Jae Hong/Associated Press

The 2018 World Series between the Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers begins with a heavyweight pitching matchup.

Left-handed pitchers Chris Sale and Clayton Kershaw will go head-to-head in Tuesday's opener at Fenway Park.

Boston is attempting to finish off an incredible season, as it earned home-field advantage in the World Series by way of a 108-54 regular-season record.

Los Angeles has been a championship-caliber team for the last few years, but it's still in search of ending its 30-year championship drought.

World Series Game 1 Information

Start Time: 8:09 p.m. ET

TV: Fox

Live Stream: Fox Sports Go or Fox Sports App.

Aces Dueling In World Series Opener

Game 1 should be a showcase of two of the best arms in baseball.

If they are their normal selves on the mound, Sale and Kershaw should be locked into a pitching duel for the ages.

Sale enters as the fresher of the two pitchers, as he last took the mound for Game 1 of the ALCS against the Houston Astros.

In three career Game 1 starts, Sale has given up 11 earned runs, seven of which came in his first postseason start in the 2017 ALDS against Houston.

Elise Amendola/Associated Press

Although it's a small sample size because he's spent his career in the American League, Sale hasn't performed well against the Dodgers, as he's given up seven earned runs on nine hits in six innings.

However, Sale can be tough to hit inside Fenway Park, as he is 12-6 with a 2.83 ERA and 235 strikeouts at his home stadium.

Game 1 marks the 10th time Kershaw's kicked off a series for the Dodgers, and he'll be looking to replicate his performance from the World Series opener a year ago.

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

Kershaw tossed seven superb innings to hand the Dodgers an early advantage in the World Series against Houston.

Kershaw has even less familiarity with his opponent than Sale, as Tuesday marks the first time he'll toe the rubber at Fenway Park.

Based off what we expect from the two aces, Game 1 will be tight with few runners reaching scoring position, which means it will most likely come down to the bullpens once Sale and Kershaw are finished their respective outings.

How Will Roberts Align Dodgers Order?

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts toyed with his lineup throughout the NLCS victory over the Milwaukee Brewers in order to find the best combination possible.

Roberts used four different leadoff hitters in the final four games of the NLCS, and given the matchups ahead in the World Series, he'll tinker with his order more.

The Dodgers are expected to use a lineup dominated by right-handed hitters with Sale on the mound, which means David Freese and Matt Kemp will start Game 1.

However, the inclusion of one right-handed hitter might be Roberts' toughest decision to make, as Yasiel Puig is a .250 hitter versus left-handed pitching, but he's coming off a three-hit performance in Game 7 of the NLCS.

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

The designated hitter role gives Roberts some flexibility in the first two games, which opens up the possibility for Puig to occupy an outfield position.

The Dodgers also have more positional flexibility than the Red Sox, as Chris Taylor and Cody Bellinger can be aligned in the infield or outfield.

For Game 1, Roberts should let Taylor lead off with Justin Turner and Freese directly beneath him in the order.

The Dodgers manager will also find a way to put Puig in the bottom third of the lineup because of his hot bat.

Even though the Dodgers face left-hander David Price in Game 2, Roberts could come out with a completely different lineup depending on how Game 1 goes.

Statistics obtained from Baseball Reference.