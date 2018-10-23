Conor McGregor Breaks Down Khabib Nurmagomedov Fight, Wants Rematch

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

Conor McGregor provided an in-depth breakdown on Instagram of his submission defeat to Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 on Oct. 6.

Regarding the pivotal fourth round in which he lost, here's what McGregor had to say:

"My recovery was not where it could have been here. That is my fault. ... I work to regain position and end up upright, with my back to the fence. A stable position. Here however, I made a critical error of abandoning my over hook at this crucial time, exposing the back, and I end up beaten fair and square. What can I say? It was a great fight and it was my pleasure."



McGregor also called the second round of the fight "the worst round of my fighting career," noting he recovered to get the better of Nurmagomedov in Round 3.

Regarding his problems in the second round, McGregor said he "gave [Nurmagomedov's] upright fighting no respect in preparation" and "also gave my attacking grappling no respect."

The former lightweight champion ended his post on a positive note: "I will be back with my confidence high. Fully prepared. If it is not the rematch right away, no problem. I will face the next in line."

Of course, everything that happened after the fight overshadowed the action inside the Octagon and raised questions about Nurmagomedov's immediate future. He leaped into the crowd to confront a member of McGregor's camp, setting off a brief brawl in Las Vegas' T-Mobile Arena.

UFC President Dana White told TMZ Sports he worked out any lingering issues Nurmagomedov (warning: video contains profanity):

White also said in an interview with ESPN.com's Brett Okamoto that he'd like to see Nurmagomedov fight Tony Ferguson next, though he was speaking more generally rather than laying out UFC's plans.

Still, it would appear McGregor might have to wait for his next crack at Khabib.