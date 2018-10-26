Buyer or Seller: Which Role Should Each NFL Team Take at Trade Deadline?October 26, 2018
Is it time to buy or sell? That's the question every NFL team faces leading up to the Oct. 30 trade deadline.
Multiple factors can influence a front office's midseason approach. How much cap space remains readily available? Does the team have a shot at a playoff berth? Is the roster headed for a rebuild? Who's available on the trade block?
There's always more chatter than actual dealing, but most clubs have a player who's expendable—one capable of fitting into another squad's future plans. Often, it's a talent with an escalating contract hit or someone in a walk year. And teams see those guys as the missing pieces to a contending roster.
Which teams are buyers, and which will be sellers? Let's take a look.
Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals general manager Steve Keim should make assets available on the trade market. According to CBS Sports' Bryant McFadden, three-time All-Pro cornerback Patrick Peterson wants out. But head coach Steve Wilks told reporters, "That's out of the question."
If a stalemate keeps Peterson with the team, the front office could move other players for draft picks. Linebacker Deone Bucannon is the most likely to move in the near future. Since Wilks took over the job, the 26-year-old hasn't been on the field. He's played fewer than eight defensive snaps in each of the last three games.
Safety Antoine Bethea also comes to mind. He's 34 years old and carries a $5.4 million cap hit next year. The 13th-year veteran isn't part of the future in Arizona. The Cardinals can potentially acquire a draft pick for Bethea, a safety who remains productive in the latter stages of his career.
Verdict: Seller
Atlanta Falcons
Don't close the door on the Atlanta Falcons' playoff hopes. After a 23-20 victory over the New York Giants on Monday, there's still a chance for them to sneak in through the back door with a strong finish to the season.
The Falcons' injury woes have been documented since the beginning of the year. Defensive tackle Grady Jarrett returned to action, but linebacker Deion Jones (foot) remains out, and starting safeties Keanu Neal (ACL) and Ricardo Allen (Achilles) won't return in 2018.
If the Falcons can acquire a linebacker with decent coverage ability or a quality short-term rental at safety to pair with Damontae Kazee, we could see the defense bounce back.
Atlanta ranks 30th in scoring defense and yards allowed. General manager Thomas Dimitroff should look to strengthen that side of the ball with the offense already showing improvements under offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian.
Verdict: Buyer
Baltimore Ravens
The Baltimore Ravens poured resources and money into the offense during the offseason. Wideouts John Brown, Michael Crabtree and Willie Snead IV have significantly improved the aerial attack, which ranks ninth in the league after finishing 29th last year.
As usual, Baltimore's defense is among the best in the league, currently placed No. 1 in points and yards allowed. The Ravens don't need to call up general managers for deals near the trade deadline, but they should listen to incoming offers.
Tight ends Maxx Williams and Nick Boyle have expiring contracts. Perhaps Baltimore considers a move at cornerback with the depth at the position. Rookie fourth-rounder Kenny Young's impressive start with 2.5 sacks and 22 solo tackles potentially makes Patrick Onwuasor expendable.
According to the NFLPA's salary cap report, the Ravens have $4.9 million in space. A notable trade or salary dump gives them some financial breathing room just in case it's needed late in the season.
Verdict: Seller
Buffalo Bills
Despite constant change under center and starting a rookie quarterback in Josh Allen for a majority of the games, the Bills have been competitive and pulled off upsets over the Minnesota Vikings and Tennessee Titans.
Running back LeSean Mcoy isn't playing at an optimal level. He's accumulated 244 rushing yards in six starts, averaging 3.9 yards per carry, which is a career low.
McCoy banks an average $8 million per year, listed as the fifth-highest-paid at his position. With him as the team's leading rusher, the Bills ground attack ranks 19th in the NFL.
Following last year's postseason appearance, head coach Sean McDermott probably earned extra time to develop this roster under his vision. The front office can sell McCoy for a middle-round draft pick to supply the coaching staff with more assets in a rebuild.
At 30 years old with one more year left on his contract, McCoy should be on the trade market under the sell-high category.
Verdict: Seller
Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers placed both of their starting offensive tackles, Matt Kalil and Daryl Williams, on injured reserve. The former underwent arthroscopic knee surgery, and the latter suffered a torn MCL and dislocated kneecap over the summer then exited Week 1 with another issue in the same knee. He also underwent a corrective procedure.
The Panthers signed Chris Clark and moved Taylor Moton to the perimeter to address the injury-riddled spots. Marshall Newhouse joined the team following Week 3 via trade with the Bills.
Carolina may still need depth at the position in preparation for a long season with 10 games left on the schedule. There's a possibility that Kalil and Williams return. In case they don't, or if they struggle coming off knee surgeries, the Panthers should bring in another healthy swing tackle on the trade market.
Fortunately for the Panthers, quarterback Cam Newton's mobility allows him to escape pressure if the offensive tackles fail to sustain their blocks on the edge.
Verdict: Buyer
Chicago Bears
The Chicago Bears have a crowded tight end position. In 2017, general manager Ryan Pace signed Dion Sims to a three-year, $18 million deal and selected Adam Shaheen in the second round of the draft. In the offseason, the front office inked Trey Burton to a four-year, $32 million contract.
"We like Dion Sims, a well-rounded tight end, Pace told JJ Stankevitz of NBCS Chicago in March. "We're excited we got him."
But seven months later, Sims has two just catches for nine yards this season. He can block on the perimeter, but his $6.3 million cap hit suggests the 27-year-old should offer more to an offense.
In fairness, Burton takes the most snaps among the tight ends at 82 percent. In an under-the-radar move to clear salary, the Bears should shop Sims, especially if there's confidence in Shaheen's recovery.
Verdict: Seller
Cincinnati Bengals
Despite consecutive losses, the Cincinnati Bengals remain in the thick of a division race in the AFC North. In his 16th season with the team, without a playoff win, head coach Marvin Lewis needs to see a breakthrough, specifically a victory in January.
It's certainly not the time for the Bengals to sell assets, unless there's an impact player who's pacing up and down the sidelines without a sizable role.
Cincinnati fields the 11th-ranked scoring offense, but quarterback Andy Dalton needs stronger protection on the interior. Rookie center Billy Price may return from a foot sprain in the next outing, but the offensive line allows too much pocket pressure in the interior gaps.
An upgrade for Alex Redmond at right guard would help the ground attack and bolster Dalton's protection from penetrating defensive tackles in the trenches.
Verdict: Buyer
Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns will face bottom-10 pass defenses in the next three weeks against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Kansas City Chiefs and Falcons.
With an opportunity for quarterback Baker Mayfield to rack up yards and touchdowns through the air, it's a logical move to equip him with perimeter weapons to attack weak areas in the opposing defensive backfields.
The team will re-evaluate wideout Rashard Higgins' MCL injury to assess his timetable for return. Rookie fourth-rounder Antonio Callaway has experienced difficulties securing catches. Hue Jackson hasn't lost confidence in him, but there's clearly an issue the Florida product must address. The Browns head coach talked about the situation in a press conference on Oct. 17:
"I can't tell you it is not a mental thing," he said. "I can't tell you that it is, neither. I think you work through that. There is a JUGGS machine. There is putting guys under pressure in practice situations. It is all of those things I think he worked through. You go back out and give guys a chance to show that again. Let's rebuild the confidence and put him back in situations where he can make plays and move forward."
While Higgins' availability remains up in the air, the Browns have room for another pass-catcher in the short term. Cleveland may miss the playoffs, but it's important to see growth in the passing game with the franchise centerpiece at the helm.
Verdict: Buyer
Dallas Cowboys
The Dallas Cowboys already made an investment by acquiring wide receiver Amari Cooper in exchange for a first-round pick in a deal with the Oakland Raiders.
What's next? It should be a playmaker at the safety spot. Jeff Heath, Xavier Woods and Kavon Frazier form a decent trio, but they have combined for two interceptions and five pass breakups. The Cowboys would put more pressure on opposing passing attacks with a ball hawk on the back end.
Earlier in the season, rumors floated linking the Cowboys to Seattle Seahawks safety Earl Thomas, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Now that he's on injured reserve with a lower-leg fracture, Dallas can turn its attention elsewhere for deep safeties capable of forcing takeaways.
The Cowboys are tied for eighth in sacks with 19. A complementary pass defense that kills drives would challenge the Ravens for the best defensive unit in the league.
Verdict: Buyer
Denver Broncos
The Denver Broncos absolutely crushed the Cardinals in Week 7. At 3-4, their season could still go either way. General manager John Elway has some pieces to dangle on the market.
According to Schefter, the Broncos are "listening" to offers for wide receiver Demaryius Thomas, who has experienced issues with drops in the past. The Denver Post's Ryan O'Halloran counted six drops in a 34-16 loss to New York Jets.
But 9News' Mike Klis doesn't expect the team to trade Thomas.
Denver didn't exercise edge-rusher Shane Ray's fifth-year option. Even though he's dealing with an ankle sprain, the Broncos should find out what a team would give for a pass-rusher who logged eight sacks two years ago.
Cornerback Bradley Roby has struggled in coverage since moving into the starting lineup. Is it time to send him off and elevate rookie third-rounder Isaac Yiadom?
Denver may have interest in acquiring a big-body receiving tight end for quarterback Case Keenum, who had Kyle Rudolph during his successful season with the Vikings.
Verdict: Seller
Detroit Lions
In his first year as head coach for the Detroit Lions, Matt Patricia will likely tweak the roster to suit his scheme needs. The club already acquired nose tackle Damon Harrison in exchange for a fifth-round pick, per Schefter. He'll strengthen the league's 30th-ranked run defense.
It wouldn't come as a surprise if the Lions deal running back Ameer Abdullah for any draft pick possible, but there's an intriguing situation at wide receiver. Golden Tate, who's due for a new contract next year, didn't shy away from commenting on the robust market at his position, per Detroit Free Press reporter Dave Birkett:
"I hope there's some (money) left," Tate said. "Congratulations to all those guys who've gotten big deals."
Coming from the Bill Belichick tree, Patricia could push to trade Tate for a middle-round draft pick with the intent to add young defensive talent. Kenny Golladay has emerged as a big-time playmaker, and Marvin Jones Jr. remains under team control through 2020.
Through seven games, Tate leads the team in receiving yards with 467. Now is the time to sell high.
Green Bay Packers
The Green Bay Packers have depth across the roster. The front office acquired three wideouts in April's draft, J'Mon Moore, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Equanimeous St. Brown. The backfield features Aaron Jones, Jamaal Williams and Ty Montgomery in a three-man platoon. They added cornerbacks Tramon Williams and Bashaud Breeland to the secondary.
Perhaps the offensive line could use some depth at tackle because of injuries to Bryan Bulaga (shoulder) and Jason Spriggs (ankle).
Safety Josh Jones, a 2017 second-rounder, isn't on the field. The North Carolina State product doesn't have a defined role under defensive coordinator Mike Pettine, who took over for Dom Capers this season. He's played four defensive snaps.
Following a productive year in which he logged 56 solo tackles, five pass breakups, two sacks and an interception, Jones could end up on another team willing to use his talents in exchange for a draft pick.
Verdict: Seller
Houston Texans
The Houston Texans activated Andre Hal off the NFI list on Oct 21. after head coach Bill O'Brien announced the 26-year-old defensive back's Hodgkin's Lymphoma went into remission. He made his season debut against the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday. That's incredible news for the player and the secondary, but there's still depth needed at cornerback.
Kevin Johnson (concussion) and Kayvon Webster (strained quadriceps) remain on injured reserve. Aaron Colvin will miss additional games because of an ankle injury. He's been out since Week 5.
Houston's pass defense has surrendered 14 touchdowns in seven games. The decision to bolster the secondary should balance a defensive unit showing its strength up front with 19 sacks.
If the front office can't find top talent on the trade market, a quality role player would suffice for a unit dealing with injuries.
Verdict: Buyer
Indianapolis Colts
At 2-5, the Indianapolis Colts still have an outside chance at challenging for a division title in a mediocre division. The Texans lead the group with a 4-3 record.
Quarterback Andrew Luck leads the league in pass attempts (311). Clearly, the Colts don't seem concerned with wearing out his shoulder after he missed the 2017 campaign recovering from surgery.
If there's a need for a backup signal-caller later in the year, general manager Chris Ballard could sign someone from the scrap heap. Right now, quarterback Jacoby Brissett may return a middle-round draft pick in a deal. The 24-year-old passer started 15 games for the team last season, throwing for 13 touchdowns and seven interceptions while completing 58.8 percent of his passes.
With the confidence in Luck to throw 45 times per contest, Ballard can sell Brissett on the market to a team in need of a fill-in starter or competent backup to a quarterback battling an injury.
Verdict: Seller
Jacksonville Jaguars
The Jaguars picked up Ereck Flowers to address the left tackle spot, which is a risky move considering his poor pass-blocking with the Giants. Nonetheless, the front office attempted to fill the gap at the position after Cam Robinson (torn ACL) and Josh Wells (groin) landed on injured reserve.
The Jaguars also sent a fifth-round pick to the Browns for running back Carlos Hyde in case Leonard Fournette misses more time with a hamstring injury down the stretch.
The team has addressed their weaker areas on offense, so before the deadline, Jacksonville should unload defensive end Dante Fowler Jr. for a hefty price. He racked up eight sacks last year, but he's played under 49 percent of snaps on defense every game this season. Plus, the team drafted Taven Bryan in the first round, and he's worked on the outside since minicamp.
Fowler would likely generate interest from multiple teams in exchange for a high draft pick. He's recorded 16 sacks in 41 career games including postseason.
Verdict: Seller
Kansas City Chiefs
When will Eric Berry return? According to Garafolo, the three-time All-Pro safety has a Haglund's deformity in his Achilles (h/t Pete Sweeney of Arrowhead Pride). It's a condition in which a bone spur pierces the tendon. Who knows when he'll be back?
To make matters worse at safety, the Chiefs placed rookie fourth-rounder Armani Watts (groin) on injured reserve. The position poses a huge question mark for the defense because of its issues with covering tight ends.
Jaguars tight ends Niles Paul and James O'Shaughnessy combined for 10 catches and 92 yards in Week 5 against Kansas City. In the following outing, Rob Gronkowski hauled in three catches for 97 yards against this unit.
Now that we've seen quarterback Patrick Mahomes turn the ball over five in the last three contests, the defense must do a better job in pass coverage. Kansas City has allowed 400-plus yards through the air in three games.
The front office can attempt to acquire a safety on the market in case Berry doesn't return soon.
Verdict: Buyer
Los Angeles Chargers: Seller
The Los Angeles Chargers have excess depth on the interior of their defensive line and at wide receiver.
Defensive tackle Corey Liuget had an eventful offseason for all the wrong reasons. The NFL handed him a four-game suspension for violating its performance-enhancing drug policy, he took a pay cut and underwent foot surgery.
Through seven-plus seasons with the team, Liuget has provided versatility on the defensive line, but the Chargers selected defensive tackle Justin Jones in the third round of April's draft. Darius Philon, a 2015 sixth-rounder, has started all seven contests, logging 17 combined tackles, four tackles for loss and two sacks.
Liuget's contract holds a $9.5 million cap hit next year. It's a costly deal for what looks like a shrinking role.
At wide receiver, Tyrell Williams would likely garner more interest than Travis Benjamin, who's working his way back from a foot injury. The former ranks second on the team in receiving yards (428). The Chargers may find a suitor willing to send a middle-round draft pick in exchange for the 26-year-old pass-catcher in his walk year.
Los Angeles Rams: Buyer
At 7-0, the Los Angeles Rams sit atop the NFL hierarchy, but now isn't the time to bask in accomplishments. General manager Les Snead should continue to aggressively acquire talent as he's done all year.
During the offseason, the Rams acquired Marcus Peters, Aqib Talib and Brandin Cooks via trades, and they signed defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh to a one-year, $14 million contract. Having quarterback Jared Goff on his cheap rookie deal gives L.A. the luxury to spend freely on other positions.
Talib underwent ankle surgery in late September, and it's unclear whether he'll return later in the season. In the meantime, defensive coordinator Wade Phillips has used Sam Shields and Troy Hill in his place opposite Peters. The former has a history of concussions, while the latter has started only 10 games in his four-year career. He also exited the Rams' win over the 49ers on Sunday with a concussion.
Snead could provide a security blanket for the secondary by acquiring another cornerback via trade. While that may seem excessive for an undefeated squad, it goes along with the team's proactive approach in building a Super Bowl contender.
Miami Dolphins: Seller
Quarterback Ryan Tannehill has thrown eight touchdown passes and five interceptions this season while completing 65.9 percent of his attempts. The Dolphins have a 3-2 record with him under center.
According to the Miami Herald's Armando Salguero, that isn't enough to secure his future with the franchise.
"Tannehill's status with the Dolphins for 2019 and beyond is not settled," Salguero wrote. "In fact, the first seven weeks of this season have made it quite unsettled. In those first seven weeks, Tannehill has not lived up to the stated expectations the Dolphins set for him before the year began."
An unsettled future at the team's most important position leads to question marks. As a result, the front office should keep its options open going into the 2019 draft with extra picks. Linebacker Stephone Anthony, who's on an expiring contract, could generate some interest on the trade market.
Tannehill has two more years left on his deal. The draft capital acquired via a sell-off could be used to build around him or retool the offense with a new signal-caller under center.
Minnesota Vikings: Buyer
The Vikings need to do whatever they can to protect their $84 million investment under center. Quarterback Kirk Cousins has been sacked 19 times in seven games, which is tied for the league's sixth-highest mark.
Left tackle Riley Reiff is dealing with a foot injury, while guard Tom Compton suffered a sprained MCL in Sunday's win over the Jets, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. In case Rashod Hill or rookie second-rounder Brian O'Neill suffers an injury, the offensive line must be able to compensate for a starter's absence.
Teams seldom part ways with a starting-caliber offensive tackle or guard, but the Vikings should make some calls to feel out the market.
After going to the NFC Championship Game last year, there's no time for a step backward with a new signal-caller at the helm. Looking at Keenum's production this season, Minnesota clearly upgraded with Cousins.
To optimize Cousins' play, the offensive line must keep the pressure off of him. The Vikings should thus go after a swing tackle or a versatile lineman capable of lining up in multiple spots.
New England Patriots: Buyer
The New England Patriots have a glaring issue to address: a weak pass rush. The defense has only nine sacks in seven contests, the second-fewest leaguewide. Deatrich Wise Jr. leads the team with 3.5 sacks.
Without pressure on opposing quarterbacks, there's more responsibility for defensive backs to hold coverage downfield.
The Patriots have scored 38-plus points in four consecutive games, but that isn't a sustainable way to win long term. According to CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora, New England is exploring options at cornerback, as it has allowed 300-plus passing yards in four games this season.
There's little doubt the Patriots will reach the playoffs for the 10th consecutive season, but they have their eyes on a bigger prize. As Super Bowl LII demonstrated, an aggressive pass rush could seal the deal even in a high-scoring matchup.
The Patriots need a defensive playmaker to help close out games. If they strike out on a pass-rusher, a top-notch cornerback would be a nice consolation prize.
New Orleans Saints: Seller
The New Orleans Saints have only $2.2 million in remaining cap space. They also used their 2019 first-rounder to trade up for defensive end Marcus Davenport and their 2019 third-rounder in the trade for quarterback Teddy Bridgewater.
Without much financial room and few early-round draft picks, the Saints should look to dump a salary or two at a deep position. They've already made an attempt to improve their secondary, trading for cornerback Eli Apple in exchange for a 2019 fourth-round selection and 2020 seventh-rounder Tuesday, per Schefter.
Defensive end Alex Okafor may become expendable with Davenport at the same position. The 27-year-old signed a two-year deal in the offseason, but he's logged only 11 combined tackles and a sack in six starts while playing 63.05 percent of the team's snaps. He's set to have a $4.5 million cap hit in 2019.
The Saints have a loaded offense which ranks second leaguewide in scoring, but defensive coordinator Dennis Allen must sort out the pass defense, which already has depth. There's no need to bring in additional talent.
New York Giants: Seller
The Giants should only buy in a trade market robust with quarterback talent on the market, which is unlikely.
In April, Big Blue decided to select running back Saquon Barkley with the No. 2 overall pick rather than a signal-caller such as Sam Darnold or Josh Rosen. General manager Dave Gettleman opted to wait until the fourth round to pick up a quarterback in Kyle Lauletta.
While Barkley looks like he could be an all-time talent, his production hasn't prevented the Giants from going 1-6. It's time for them to sell, acquire draft picks and use the capital to pick up offensive linemen and an heir apparent to Eli Manning.
The Falcons sacked quarterback Manning four times Monday, bringing his total to 24 on the season. Even worse, offensive tackle Nate Solder continued to look nothing like the second-highest-paid offensive tackle in the league.
"I wouldn't blame it on anybody else," Solder told reporters afterward. "I would blame it on myself. I didn't come out fully prepared and ready to go."
Since the Giants likely won't find All-Pro tackles on the trade market, they should instead accumulate picks and rebuild the offensive line through the draft.
New York Jets: Buyer
Regardless of their trade-deadline moves, the New York Jets may miss out on the playoffs this year. However, general manager Mike Maccagnan should take a shot at acquiring top-notch talent on the trade market if available.
Gang Green needs outside pass-rush help. The defense has 15 sacks, and defensive lineman Leonard Williams, who lines up on the interior, leads the team in the category with three. Since the draft is filled with uncertainties, the Jets should acquire a proven commodity to bolster the outside linebacker corps.
New York will likely finish with a record that's keeps them out of position to draft Ohio State's Nick Bosa, who's preparing for a transition to the NFL.
Maccagnan can acquire talent now and look to field a strong contender for the 2019 campaign.
Oakland Raiders: Seller
The Jon Gruden rebuild has been underway since the Raiders decided to trade edge-rusher Khalil Mack to the Bears in early September. Oakland has also jettisoned 2015 second-round pick Mario Edwards Jr., traded 2016 second-rounder Jihad Ward and waived 2017 second-rounder Obi Melifonwu.
Gruden, who signed a 10-year, $100 million contract in January, is tearing down the roster to rebuild from scratch.
At 1-5, it doesn't make sense for the Raiders to be buyers during a lost season Instead, they should already be looking ahead to April 2019. They now have three first-round picks in this year's draft after trading Amari Cooper to the Cowboys on Monday.
Expect Gruden and the Raiders to become one of the biggest sellers on the market. Teams may have a chance to acquire 2016 first-round safety Karl Joseph, who's played only 11 defensive snaps in three games.
Philadelphia Eagles: Buyer
The Philadelphia Eagles need some additional offensive firepower. They rank 22nd in scoring, and starting running back Jay Ajayi is on injured reserve after he tore his ACL.
Quarterback Carson Wentz should improve the passing game after a slow start with Nick Foles under center. The front office could make a move to bolster the ground attack, though.
Corey Clement and Wendell Smallwood are poised to handle the majority load in the backfield going forward, but the offense would become far more dynamic with an upgrade at the position.
The Eagles should do whatever it takes to acquire Le'Veon Bell, LeSean McCoy or even C.J. Anderson, who logged a 1,000-yard season in 2017.
Anderson isn't a big name, but the Panthers have barely used him behind running back Christian McCaffrey. He has 16 carries for 84 yards on the season.
If the Eagles are satisfied with their backfield, they should go after a deep-threat wide receiver to replace the injured Mike Wallace.
Pittsburgh Steelers: Seller
According to NFL Network's Jim Trotter (via Rapoport), Le'Veon Bell's holdout will run through Week 8.
While the situation remains fluid, the Steelers can put an end to this saga with a trade.
Running back James Conner logged consecutive games with 110-plus yards on the ground and two touchdowns. The Steelers also gained some momentum before the bye week with back-to-back victories over the Falcons and Bengals. They can win without Bell, and it's best to move on if a club offers an attractive deal.
The Steelers clearly don't plan on paying Bell after this season. The 26-year-old has decided to make a business decision, skipping out on nearly half of the season at this point.
A contender may decide to send over a second-rounder for his services. If so, Pittsburgh needs to execute the deal and let the Conner era go into full swing.
San Francisco 49ers: Seller
How about a salary dump? In 2017, the San Francisco 49ers signed linebacker Malcolm Smith to a five-year, $26.5 million contract. He tore a pectoral muscle during training camp and didn't play a snap last season.
Reuben Roster and Fred Warner are lining up for the majority of San Francisco's snaps at linebacker, while Smith primarily plays in a reserve role. The 29-year-old has a $5.5 million cap hit in 2019.
The 49ers likely won't have a long line of suitors for an off-ball linebacker who's coming off an injury and is playing in a limited role. If possible, it makes sense to escape from his contract and acquire another late-round draft pick.
At 1-6, San Francisco isn't competing for a division title or even a playoff spot. It's time to look at developing younger talent and stockpiling draft picks for next year.
Seattle Seahawks: Buyer
Don't write off the Seattle Seahawks as contenders in the NFC.
Seattle's defense lost big names in Cliff Avril, Kam Chancellor, Michael Bennett and Richard Sherman, but the unit possesses an appetite for creating turnovers (13 in six games). Kudos to head coach Pete Carroll and his coaching staff for developing a younger group.
The Seahawks have also established their rushing attack. They rank seventh in rushing yards, and quarterback Russell Wilson isn't a major contributor like he has been in years past. Instead, he's largely handing off to Chris Carson, Mike Davis or Rashaad Penny.
At the trade deadline, Seahawks should acquire another pass-catcher to strengthen the aerial attack. Wide receiver Brandon Marshall has played fewer than 39 percent of the team's offensive snaps since Week 4 and saw five targets in that span. Meanwhile, Doug Baldwin may deal with a balky knee for the entire season.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Buyer
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers brought in potential impact veterans and rookies during the offseason. They signed center Ryan Jensen (four years, $42 million) and defensive end Vinny Curry (three years, $23 million). The front office also traded for pass-rusher Jason Pierre-Paul.
The top rookies selected in April's draft are capable of contributing in their first year. Defensive tackle Vita Vea missed the first three games with a calf issue, but he's played at least 28 snaps in each of the last three games. Cornerbacks M.J. Stewart and Carlton Davis have been on the field for more than 62 percent of the team's snaps. It's also too early to give up on running back Ronald Jones.
The decision to fire former defensive coordinator Mike Smith may turn Tampa Bay's defense around for the remainder of the season. A little patience with the roster could pay off. At 3-3, there's still a glimmer of hope for a playoff push.
General manager Jason Licht should fish for an impact running back to bolster the ground attack, which ranks 29th in the league. A balanced offense and renewed vigor defensively may keep this squad in contention down the stretch.
Tennessee Titans: Buyer
Here's the Titans' mantra leading up to the trade deadline: More help for Marcus Mariota.
The Titans placed tight end Delanie Walker on injured reserve after Week 1 because of a fractured ankle with ligament damage. Wideout Rishard Matthews asked for his release and signed with the Jets on Tuesday, per Schefter. Mariota has been sacked 13 times in the last two games.
The front office should acquire some help along the offensive line in case the coaching staff considers changes, specifically on the interior where there's little push to open lanes for the ground attack. Tennessee should also attempt to land a veteran pass-catching tight end while Jonnu Smith develops in a backup role.
The Titans have a stingy defense that will keep them competitive, but the offense must put up points to win down the stretch. Tennessee also has to figure out whether Mariota can consistently perform at a high level with quality talent around him.
Washington Redskins: Buyer
Washington Redskins running back Adrian Peterson is playing through ankle and shoulder injuries. Running backs Derrius Guice (torn ACL) and Rob Kelley (toe) are on injured reserve, although the latter could return later in the season. Last year, Samaje Perine didn't fare well in the featured role, averaging 3.4 yards per carry.
It's difficult to have faith in a 33-year-old ball-carrier holding up through the entire season with minor injuries and 12 years of mileage on his legs. An addition to the committee would lessen Peterson's workload a bit and cover the Redskins for additional injuries at the position.
As insurance, the Redskins ought to seek out another running back to prepare for the long haul. At 4-2, they're in a position to contend for a playoff spot. It's a small yet necessary move to complement quarterback Alex Smith under center.
