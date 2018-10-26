Buyer or Seller: Which Role Should Each NFL Team Take at Trade Deadline?

0 of 32

Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

Is it time to buy or sell? That's the question every NFL team faces leading up to the Oct. 30 trade deadline.

Multiple factors can influence a front office's midseason approach. How much cap space remains readily available? Does the team have a shot at a playoff berth? Is the roster headed for a rebuild? Who's available on the trade block?

There's always more chatter than actual dealing, but most clubs have a player who's expendable—one capable of fitting into another squad's future plans. Often, it's a talent with an escalating contract hit or someone in a walk year. And teams see those guys as the missing pieces to a contending roster.

Which teams are buyers, and which will be sellers? Let's take a look.