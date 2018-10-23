Dodgers vs. Red Sox: Game 1 Time, TV Info, Live Stream and More

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Two of the most revered franchises in baseball will square off in the 2018 World Series, as the Boston Red Sox take on the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Red Sox wrapped up the regular season with an MLB-leading 108 wins, while the Dodgers played their way into a sixth NL West title with a Game 163 win over the Colorado Rockies.

It's been a long road for both teams, but they now stand just four wins away from a World Series title.

Ahead you'll find a full preview of Game 1, complete with TV and streaming info.

Game 1 Info

When: Tuesday, 8:09 p.m. ET

Where: Fenway Park, Boston

TV: Fox

Live Stream: Fox Sports Go

Game 1 Preview

Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images

There haven't been many pitching matchups in Game 1 of the World Series that stack up to Clayton Kershaw squaring off against Chris Sale.

The southpaws are two of the best pitchers of their generation, and both have been able to stake claim to the title of "best pitcher in baseball" in recent seasons.

Kershaw has two excellent starts this postseason sandwiched around one less-than-stellar one:

NLDS Game 2: W, 8.0 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K

W, 8.0 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K NLCS Game 1: L, 3.0 IP, 6 H, 4 ER, 2 BB, 2 K

L, 3.0 IP, 6 H, 4 ER, 2 BB, 2 K NLCS Game 5: W, 7.0 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 2 BB, 9 K

The 30-year-old has never pitched at Fenway Park before, so he was there on Sunday night getting in some bullpen work and presumably the lay of the land:

Only four players on the Boston roster have faced Kershaw before:

Eduardo Nunez: 2-for-12, 2B, 3 K

2-for-12, 2B, 3 K J.D. Martinez: 3-for-8, 2B, HR, BB, 2 K

3-for-8, 2B, HR, BB, 2 K Steve Pearce: 1-for-2, 2B

1-for-2, 2B Ian Kinsler: 1-for-2, BB

On the other side, Sale has not been his usual dominant self so far this October while battling a stomach issue.

ALDS Game 1: W, 5.1 IP, 5 H, 2 ER, 2 BB, 8 K

W, 5.1 IP, 5 H, 2 ER, 2 BB, 8 K ALCS Game 1: ND, 4.0 IP, 1 H, 2 ER, 4 BB, 5 K

He's had plenty of time to recover, though, with his last appearance coming on Oct. 13. The 29-year-old posted identical 2.11 ERAs at home and on the road this season, so pitching in front of the home fans will be just another day at the office.

Likewise, just four players on the Dodgers roster have faced Sale in the past, and three of them were midseason pickups:

Brian Dozier: 12-for-47, 4 2B, 3 HR, 2 BB, 14 K

12-for-47, 4 2B, 3 HR, 2 BB, 14 K Manny Machado: 6-for-19, 2 2B, HR, 3 BB, 5 K

6-for-19, 2 2B, HR, 3 BB, 5 K David Freese: 2-for-5, BB

2-for-5, BB Yasmani Grandal: 0-for-1

Dozier has seen as much of Sale as anyone from when the two shared the AL Central, so expect him to be manning second base in Game 1.

Picking up a victory in the opener with your ace on the mound can set the tone for the entire season, so while it's a best-of-seven, a win in Game 1 can go a long way.

On Tuesday night, one team will come one win closer to the ultimate goal.

All stats courtesy of Baseball Reference, unless otherwise noted.