Le'Veon Bell Rumors: Steelers RB Won't Report to Team This Week

Running back Le'Veon Bell reportedly won't be joining the Pittsburgh Steelers prior to Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns.

Ian Rapoport of NFL.com reported on Monday a source told colleague Jim Trotter that Bell won't join the team this week. The three-time Pro Bowler has not been with the team all season as he continues his holdout that started during the offseason and kept him away from training camp.

