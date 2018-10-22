Le'Veon Bell Rumors: Steelers RB Won't Report to Team This Week

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistOctober 22, 2018

AFC running back Le'Veon Bell, of the Pittsburgh Steelers, reacts during Pro Bowl NFL football practice, Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018, in Kissimmee, Fla. (AP Photo/Doug Benc)
Doug Benc/Associated Press

Running back Le'Veon Bell reportedly won't be joining the Pittsburgh Steelers prior to Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns

Ian Rapoport of NFL.com reported on Monday a source told colleague Jim Trotter that Bell won't join the team this week. The three-time Pro Bowler has not been with the team all season as he continues his holdout that started during the offseason and kept him away from training camp.

        

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available. 

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Steelers Run Out of Le'Veon Anticipated Arrival Dates

    Pittsburgh Steelers logo
    Pittsburgh Steelers

    Steelers Run Out of Le'Veon Anticipated Arrival Dates

    PennLive.com
    via PennLive.com

    Back in 1st Place, Steelers Look to Avoid Bye Week Hangover

    Pittsburgh Steelers logo
    Pittsburgh Steelers

    Back in 1st Place, Steelers Look to Avoid Bye Week Hangover

    Joe Rutter
    via TribLIVE.com

    AB Recruiting Peterson? 👀

    Pittsburgh Steelers logo
    Pittsburgh Steelers

    AB Recruiting Peterson? 👀

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Jags Will Start Bortles vs. Eagles

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Jags Will Start Bortles vs. Eagles

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report