Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins and More in the WWE News Roundup for Oct. 22

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe.

Roman Reigns Reportedly Carrying an Injury

Roman Reigns is supposed to defend the Universal Championship against Brock Lesnar and Braun Strowman at WWE Crown Jewel on Nov. 2. However, Barstool Sports' Robbie Fox reported on Monday Reigns is suffering an unspecified injury.

Seth Rollins Wants Match with NXT Signee Matt Riddle

Former world champion Seth Rollins is intrigued by one of NXT's newest signings, revealing in a Facebook Q&A he'd enjoy wrestling Matt Riddle.

"I know he's new, but Matt Riddle. He's someone who's super talented and has an interesting skill set, a different style," Rollins said (h/t WrestlingNews.co's Jon Fuentes). "I'm always intrigued by different styles, I feel like I can have a good match with anybody and I'd like to see how Riddle and my style mesh together."

Vince McMahon Not Attending SmackDown Live Shows

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon has been a fixture on Raw and SmackDown Live behind the scenes, but he's apparently limiting his workload a bit. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter's Dave Meltzer (h/t WrestlingNews.co's Paul Davis), McMahon stays at WWE's offices at Stamford, Connecticut, to offer his input for SmackDown Live on Tuesday nights.