La Liga Results 2018: Full Table and Scores After Week 9 Matches

Monday's Week 9 contest between Real Sociedad and Girona didn't provide any goals, even though the two teams served up a good contest.

La Real came closest to breaking the deadlock but found the woodwork and goalkeeper Bono in their way. The Basques are still without a win in the renewed Anoeta.

Rayo Vallecano and Athletic Bilbao still have to play on Wednesday.

Here are the full Week 9 scores so far:

Celta Vigo 0-1 Alaves

Real Madrid 1-2 Levante

Valencia 1-1 Leganes

Villarreal 1-1 Atletico Madrid

Barcelona 4-2 Sevilla

Rayo Vallecano 1-2 Getafe

Eibar 1-1 Athletic Bilbao

Huesca 0-2 Espanyol

Betis 0-1 Valladolid

Real Sociedad 0-0 Girona

The La Liga standings (Rank, Team, Played, Goal Difference, Points)

1 Barcelona 9, +12, 18

2 Deportivo Alaves 9, +4, 17

3 Espanyol 9, +6, 17

4 Sevilla 9, +8, 16

5 Atletico Madrid 9, +5, 16

6 Real Valladolid 9, +2, 15

7 Real Madrid 9, +4, 14

8 Levante 9, -1, 13

9 Real Sociedad 9, +1, 12

10 Getafe 9, 0, 12

11 Real Betis 9, -2, 12

12 Eibar 9, -3, 11

13 Celta Vigo 9, 0, 10

14 Valencia 9, -1, 10

15 Girona 9, -3, 10

16 Villarreal 9, -1, 9

17 Athletic Bilbao 8, -4, 8

18 Leganes 9, -5, 8

19 Rayo Vallecano 8, -9, 5

20 SD Huesca 9, -13, 5

Monday proved to be a frustrating night for La Real, who went close to scoring through Jon Bautista several times and also had chances through Sandro Ramires and Mikel Oyarzabal.

Sandro went very close just before halftime:

The frustrations and Anoeta woes continued for the Txuri Urdin after the break, but Girona also had their chances and came close to winning their first match in five tries with a late push.

Barcelona were the big winners of the weekend despite losing Lionel Messi to an arm injury, as the Catalans booked a win over in-form Sevilla at the top of the standings and rivals Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid dropped points.

Messi's injury took some of the sheen off the upcoming Clasico, as he won't feature:

He, Luis Suarez, Ivan Rakitic and Philippe Coutinho were all on point for the Catalans, but the real standout was Marc-Andre ter Stegen, who made several key saves to decide the match in his team's advantage.

Marcelo got the only goal for Real, who have failed to win any of their last four matches in the competition but still sit just four points behind the Blaugrana.

Alaves continued their dream start with a narrow win over Celta, and they'll host Villarreal next.