NFL Rumors: Giants Likely to Find QB in Offseason Amid Eli Manning's Struggles

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistOctober 22, 2018

New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning speaks with reporters inside the NFL football team's locker room, Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018, in East Rutherford, N.J. The Giants are heading to Atlanta to play the Falcons on Monday night. (AP Photo/Tom Canavan)
Tom Canavan/Associated Press

The Eli Manning Era for the New York Giants will likely come to a close after the 2019 season. 

According to Bill Pennington and Zach Schonbrun of the New York Times: "For now, Manning has the support of the team’s front office and coaches, but the Giants will probably acquire another quarterback next year through the draft or in free agency, according to people familiar with the team’s recent deliberations."

Per Pennington and Schonbrun, any new quarterback "could compete for the starting job or even lead the Giants to cut Manning."

            

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Ex-Panther Carruth Released from Prison

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Ex-Panther Carruth Released from Prison

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    The Biggest Flaw on Each Contender

    New York Giants logo
    New York Giants

    The Biggest Flaw on Each Contender

    Bill Barnwell
    via ESPN.com

    What All This Losing Is Doing to the Frustrated Giants

    New York Giants logo
    New York Giants

    What All This Losing Is Doing to the Frustrated Giants

    New York Post
    via New York Post

    3 Keys to Victory Over Falcons on MNF

    New York Giants logo
    New York Giants

    3 Keys to Victory Over Falcons on MNF

    Doug Rush
    via Giants Wire