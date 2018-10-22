NFL Rumors: Giants Likely to Find QB in Offseason Amid Eli Manning's Struggles

Tom Canavan/Associated Press

The Eli Manning Era for the New York Giants will likely come to a close after the 2019 season.

According to Bill Pennington and Zach Schonbrun of the New York Times: "For now, Manning has the support of the team’s front office and coaches, but the Giants will probably acquire another quarterback next year through the draft or in free agency, according to people familiar with the team’s recent deliberations."

Per Pennington and Schonbrun, any new quarterback "could compete for the starting job or even lead the Giants to cut Manning."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.