Nobody's Perfect: Every Top NBA Rookie's Most Glaring Flaw

1 of 11

Garrett Ellwood/Getty Images

The Phoenix Suns clearly bought into Deandre Ayton's upside as a scorer and the chances he improves defensively. He just wasn't overly convincing as a defender at Arizona.

He's already experienced a handful of teaching moments as a rookie. Ayton lacks awareness. During his debut against the Dallas Mavericks, he had trouble keeping his eye on both the man and ball. He doesn't have the quickest reaction time or sense of when to help or stunt.

There will be instances moving forward when Ayton freezes up on the opposite side of the lane while a guard drives in for an uncontested layup.

He'll still block shots and shine on plays when his athletic ability can take over, thought, and he'll look great in certain one-on-one situations, when his strength, length and quickness come to life.

Ayton figures to have the most trouble moving forward making reads in rim protection.