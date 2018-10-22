Report: Eden Hazard a Concern for Chelsea vs. BATE Borisov Due to a Back Injury

Clive Rose/Getty Images

Chelsea forward Eden Hazard is reportedly a doubt for his side's UEFA Europa League clash against BATE Borisov on Thursday after he complained of back pain following a foul-laden draw with Manchester United on Saturday.

Hazard couldn't get on the scoresheet in a 2-2 draw at home to the Red Devils, and the Telegraph's Matt Law wrote that a back injury could sideline the Belgian for Thursday's European clash in west London:

Ashley Young was fielded in a less natural right-back slot by manager Jose Mourinho, and the Englishman was one of the major culprits in roughing up Hazard, picking up a yellow for his troubles alongside Nemanja Matic.

Manchester United (17) committed almost twice the numbers fouls as Chelsea (nine) at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, per WhoScored.com, and the visiting side left with five yellow cards to the Blues' two.

The roughhousing from Mourinho's side may not have been pretty, but it appeared to be effective. Hazard was successful with only two of his seven attempted dribbles, lower than his Premier League average of 2.7 per game this season.

Hazard's potential absence isn't necessarily attributable to United's tactical approach to dealing with the Belgian.

The Sun's Jake Heasman pointed to evidence of the back issue being a pre-existing concern for the player:

Willian addressed the suggestion that Chelsea have become overreliant on Hazard and said there is a strong collective at Stamford Bridge, per the Evening Standard's Simon Johnson:

"We know how important Hazard is for us, but we have a great team with a lot of quality players.

"Sometimes he can't score or make an assist, that's why we need the whole team. Sometimes he tries and it doesn't work.

"The other players have to work together to try and do something with each other. Against Manchester United was like that. He tried to score, he tried to dribble.

"They put two-three players around him every time he had the ball and maybe that was why it was difficult for him."

The Brazilian went on to suggest it's not all bad if Hazard does happen to be targeted: "Will teams look to target him? Yes of course—when a game is like that they look at him, but it means others can find more space."

United and Mourinho, who managed Hazard for several seasons before leaving Stamford Bridge for a second time, were aware of his threat, per journalist Kristof Terreur:

Hazard is the Premier League's top scorer this season with seven goals, which accounts for 35 per cent of Chelsea's overall 20-goal haul. In comparison, next top scorers Sergio Aguero (six) and Harry Kane (five) account for 31 and 23 per cent of Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur's totals, respectively.

Chelsea are still yet to lose this season after Ross Barkley came on and poked home late against United to preserve Maurizio Sarri's unbeaten start at the club's helm.

They're three points clear at the top of Europa League Group L after winning both of their pool games thus far, and Hazard could be rested on Matchday 3 as Sarri seeks to manage his talisman's workload.