The Glazer family are reportedly not looking to sell Manchester United despite growing speculation surrounding Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman and his rumoured £4 billion bid to buy a controlling stake.

Eurosport cited a report from the Press Association, which said there is "no stake available to buy" in United at present. News of Saudi interest in the club has also reportedly increased United's share price on the New York Stock Exchange to an all-time high.

The report also referenced the Sunday Mirror, which told of Prince bin Salman's alleged valuation of the Premier League powerhouse and the figure he's said to be willing to pay for a majority share.

It's mentioned that Saudi Arabia has links with United already after the club signed a memorandum with its General Sports Authority in 2017, which was organised to "develop football industry" in the nation.

However, any move would be far more complicated following the death of journalist Jamal Khashoggi at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul at the beginning of October, per BBC News.

Sportswriter Daniel Harris commented on the rising speculation of Saudi interest in United and identified the Glazers as the better of the two parties to own the club despite what he suggested has been a far-from-perfect reign for the American family:

The late Malcom Glazer was loaned £525 million to purchase United in 2005, and the family have been criticised in the past for not taking enough care in their control of the club.

The Glazers have also used the club as a means to finance payments and take out loans in its name, while not necessarily investing as desired on a personnel level.

TalkSport reported the Crown Prince is said to be worth £850 billion.

Nevertheless, Ciaran Kelly of the Manchester Evening News was resolute in his opinion that the club won't be changing hands soon:

The Glazers have owned the Red Devils for 13 years, and despite flagging results on the pitch—United are 10th in the Premier League—have managed to guide the organisation to record revenues.

Sky Sports News' Kaveh Solhekol also recently reported on some activity from the Glazers:

If United were to sell to Saudi investors, they would join rivals Manchester City in their takeover from Middle Eastern powers, the Citizens having been bought by United Arab Emirates-owned Abu Dhabi United Group in 2008.