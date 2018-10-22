2019 NFL Mock Draft: 1st-Round Predictions for Top Prospects After Week 7

Jay LaPrete/Associated Press

Week 7 was a rough one for some of the leagues struggling franchises. The Arizona Cardinals, Buffalo Bills and San Francisco 49ers all lost by more than four touchdowns and appear to be firmly entrenched at the bottom of the league.

The good news is, there is plenty of talent in the 2019 NFL draft class, and no one would blame you if you're already looking ahead.

Based on the current draft order, provided by tankathon.com, here's a look at how the 2019 draft could play out:

1. San Francisco 49ers: Nick Bosa, DE, Ohio State

2. Arizona Cardinals: Ed Oliver, DL, Houston

3. New York Giants: Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon

4. Oakland Raiders: Clelin Ferrell, DE, Clemson

5. Indianapolis Colts: Greedy Williams, CB, LSU

6. Buffalo Bills: Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama

7. Atlanta Falcons: Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama

8. Cleveland Browns: Dexter Lawrence, DT, Clemson

9. Dallas Cowboys: David Edwards, OT, Wisconsin

10. Tennessee Titans: Brian Burns, EDGE, Florida State

11. Jacksonville Jaguars: Byron Murphy, CB, Washington

12. New York Jets: Devin White, LB, LSU

13. Philadelphia Eagles: Montez Sweat, EDGE, Mississippi State

14. Denver Broncos: Jachai Polite, EDGE, Florida

15. Oakland Raiders (from CHI): Deionte Thompson, S, Alabama

16. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Josh Allen, EDGE, Kentucky

17. Seattle Seahawks: Trey Adams, OT, Washington

18. Detroit Lions: Zach Allen, DE, Boston College

19. Miami Dolphins: D.K. Metcalf, WR, Ole Miss

20. Baltimore Ravens: N'Keal Harry, WR, Arizona State

21. Houston Texans: Yodny Cajuste, OT, West Virginia

22. Cincinnati Bengals: Greg Little, OT, Ole Miss

23. Green Bay Packers: Mack Wilson, LB, Alabama

24. Minnesota Vikings: Jerry Tillery, DL, Notre Dame

25. Pittsburgh Steelers: Noah Fant, TE, Iowa

26. Washington Redskins: Kelvin Harmon, WR, N.C. State



27. Carolina Panthers: Dalton Risner, OT, Kansas State

28. Los Angeles Chargers: Rashan Gary, DT, Michigan

29. New England Patriots: Michael Jackson, CB, Miami FL

30. Green Bay Packers (from NO): A.J. Brown, WR, Ole Miss

31. Kansas City Chiefs: Derrick Baity, CB, Kentucky

32. Los Angeles Rams: Jeffery Simmons, DT, Mississippi State

Justin Herbert returning to school?

Young Kwak/Associated Press

The only quarterback who has established himself as a first-round pick at this early stage of the process is Oregon's Justin Herbert. Unfortunately for the quarterback-needy teams at the top of the draft, Herbert may be considering a return to school, according to Jason La Canfora of CBSsports.com.

If Herbert does return to school, it's possible the 2019 draft class could be left without a sure-fire first-round quarterback, which would likely cause a team to reach for an undeserving prospect.

That last time this occurred was 2013, when Buffalo Bills general manager Doug Whaley, in his first year with the team, panicked and made E.J. Manuel the only first-round quarterback that year. Both Manuel and Whaley are now out of the NFL.

Herbert's return to school would certainly create a fascinating storyline for the draft, but despite La Canfora's report, it's an unlikely scenario.

Herbert might be leaning that direction right now, but this is a common theme with highly touted quarterbacks during their junior years. Last year at this time there were reports that Sam Darnold was returning to USC, and we know how that turned out.

Sometimes quarterbacks simply haven't seriously considered the benefits of turning pro early and can be convinced once they sit down with coaches and family members after the season. Other times these stories may leak in an effort to deflect questions and give the impression of a long-term commitment to the team so as to not be a distraction in the locker room.

Either way, Herbert will likely turn pro. It's just too hard to turn down the millions of dollars that await.

Can Raiders turn things around?

Ben Margot/Associated Press

Jon Gruden's return to the NFL has been a nightmare, as the Oakland Raiders are 1-5 and in position for the No. 4 pick in the draft.

The good news is the controversial Khalil Mack trade brought back the Chicago Bears' first-round selection, which is currently the No. 15 pick. While the trade understandably frustrated many Raiders fans, two first-round picks will allow them to potentially take a significant step forward this offseason.

The real question that needs to be answered, however, is: who is calling the shots on those picks?

General manager Reggie McKenzie had the Raiders pointed in the right direction before Gruden arrived, but considering the fact that Gruden is the highest-paid person in the building, it's unlikely that he's staying out of McKenzie's way during the draft process.

During Gruden's tenure in Tampa Bay, he and general manager Bruce Allen took a stable franchise and nearly ran it into the ground with their disappointing draft classes. In seven years in Tampa Bay, only one of Gruden's draft picks represented the Buccaneers in the Pro Bowl (offensive guard Davin Joseph).

One of the priorities for Gruden and McKenzie should be to find a replacement for Mack. Fortunately for them, this is one of the most talented draft classes of defensive linemen in recent memory.

In their current draft slot, Clemson's Clelin Ferrell would be a strong choice. And if they keep losing, Ohio State's Nick Bosa could be the prize at the end of a miserable season.