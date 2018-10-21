Marlon Mack, Nyheim Hines, Jordan Wilkins' Fantasy Reaction After Week 7

John Minchillo/Associated Press

The Indianapolis Colts earned their first win since Week 2 with a 37-5 victory over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday while also clarifying what had been a confusing backfield situation.

After totaling 159 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns, Marlon Mack is the clear starting running back in Indianapolis and the player you want on your fantasy team. Here is what else you need to know from a fantasy perspective after the Colts' recent blowout.

Marlon Mack

It was somewhat understandable for anyone who drafted Mack to drop him after his health problems to start the season. He only appeared in one of the team's first five games of the year while dealing with hamstring and foot problems.

However, he not only should be owned in all leagues, but he also looks like he could potentially be a star going forward.

Mack showcased his durability with 19 carries and turned them into 126 yards and a score. He also made plays in the passing game, displaying his speed with his first touchdown:

Zak Keefer clarified the running back situation:

Being on the field certainly helps, and he got more playing time than ever, per Nathan Jahnke of Pro Football Focus:

The running back only played 34.8 percent of snaps in Week 6, according to Pro Football Reference.

Mack is owned in just 52 percent of Yahoo leagues, which should change by this week. He should be added in every league and should be in most lineups in Week 8 against the Oakland Raiders.

While some might be concerned this outburst was just a fluke, he looks like the real deal now that he is healthy. Get him on your team and enjoy the fun for the rest of the year.

Nyheim Hines

Although Mack has taken control of the backfield, Nyheim Hines likely won't disappear.

The rookie took advantage of his limited touches Sunday, rushing five times for 47 yards. He was also targeted twice in the passing game but only managed one catch for minus-five yards.

Hines has proved to be a quality receiver throughout the year and remains one of the team's biggest weapons on offense. Outside of T.Y. Hilton and Eric Ebron, he might be the next-best pass-catcher on the roster.

The Colts will likely keep him involved, and that should be enough to keep him on your roster, especially in points-per-reception leagues.

Of course, he is only likely worth a start if you are desperate during the bye weeks.

Jordan Wilkins

Like Hines, Jordan Wilkins took advantage of his limited touches against the Bills, finishing with 46 rushing yards on six carries. He also added an eight-yard catch on his only target.

The problem is he has been much less of a receiving threat than Hines, only catching four passes in the last four weeks. This means he has to make a much bigger impact on the ground, and he likely won't get the opportunities with Mack in the lineup.

Wilkins is third on the depth chart in an offense that doesn't have enough production to go around.

He can be safely dropped in your fantasy leagues.