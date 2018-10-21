La Liga Table 2018: Sunday's Week 9 Results and Updated Standings

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Borja Iglesias netted a brace as Espanyol moved into second place in La Liga on Sunday after a 2-0 win over bottom side Huesca.

Real Valladolid were also winners on Sunday, beating Real Betis 1-0. The win moves them above Real Madrid and into sixth place in the table.

Sunday's other games saw Getafe beat city rivals Rayo Vallecano, while Eibar and Athletic Bilbao played out a 1-1 draw at Ipurua.

Sunday's Results

Rayo Vallecano 1-2 Getafe

Eibar 1-1 Athletic Bilbao

Huesca 0-2 Espanyol

Real Betis 0-1 Real Valladolid

La Liga Standings

(Matches Played, Goal Difference and Points)

1. Barcelona 9, 12, 18

2. Espanyol 9, 6, 17

3. Alaves 9, 4, 17

4. Sevilla 9, 8, 16

5. Atletico Madrid 9, 5, 16

6. Real Valladolid 9, 2, 15

7. Real Madrid 9, 4, 14

8. Levante 9, -1, 13

9. Getafe 9, 0, 12

10. Real Betis 9, -2, 12

11. Real Sociedad 8, 1, 11

12. Eibar 9, -3, 11

13. Celta Vigo 9, 0, 10

14. Valencia 9, -1, 10

15. Villarreal 9, -1, 9

16. Girona 8, -3, 9

17. Athletic Bilbao 8, -4, 8

18. Leganes 9, -5, 8

19. Rayo Vallecano 8, -9, 5

20. Huesca 9, -13, 5

Sunday Recap

Espanyol's superb start to the season continued, as two goals from Borja Iglesias gave Rubi's side their fifth win of the season.

Didac Vila set up Iglesias to tap home the opener shortly before half-time. He added his second after 64 minutes to continue a rich vein of form:

The win is Espanyol's first on their travels this season. However, they remain the only team in La Liga with a perfect home record.

Athletic Bilbao remain without a La Liga win since August after being held to a 1-1 draw at Eibar.

The hosts went ahead from the penalty spot after Inigo Martinez was penalised for a foul on Sergi Enrich. The spot-kick was awarded after a VAR check, and Charles tucked the ball past goalkeeper Iago Herrerin.

Their lead lasted just four minutes, as Inaki Williams levelled after good work from Aritz Aduriz and Raul Garcia.

Athletic will be grateful to Herrerin who preserved their point with a number of good saves.

However, the pressure will remain on manager Eduardo Berizzo with the club just three points off the bottom and on an awful run:

Real Valladolid continue to enjoy life back in the Spanish top flight. Antonito's first-half goal was enough for victory over Quique Setien's side at the Estadio Benito Villamarin.

The goal came on the break with 35 minutes on the clock. Toni Villa lifted the ball across to Antonito who finished first time past goalkeeper Pau Lopez.

Sergio's side have now won four games in a row and face a tasty tie against Espanyol next in La Liga.

Betis continue to disappoint after being so impressive last season and finishing in sixth.

Spanish football journalist David Cartlidge gave his view of their performance:

The result leaves Betis down in 10th place in the table. The lack of goals will be of concern, they've managed just five in nine outings, the lowest tally in La Liga.