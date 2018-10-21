Premier League Results Week 9: Sunday's 2018 EPL Scores, Top Scorers and Table

Michael Regan/Getty Images

Everton and Crystal Palace contested the only Week 9 Premier League fixture on Sunday and the Toffees came out on top, winning 2-0.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Cenk Tosun scored late goals, while Jordan Pickford saved a penalty earlier in the contest.

Week 9 of the Premier League season will conclude on Monday when Arsenal face Leicester City.

Standings (Matches Played, Wins, Goal Difference and Points, per the league's official website)

1. Manchester City: 9, 7, +23, 23

2. Liverpool: 9, 7, +13, 23

3. Chelsea: 9, 6, +13, 21

4. Tottenham Hotspur: 9, 7, +9, 21

5. Arsenal: 8, 6, +9, 18

6. Bournemouth: 9, 5, +4, 17

7. Watford: 9, 5, +1, 16

8. Everton: 9, 4, +3, 15

9. Wolverhampton Wanderers: 9, 4, +1, 15

10. Manchester United: 9, 4, -1, 14

11. Leicester City: 8, 4, +2, 12

12. Brighton & Hove Albion: 9, 3, -3, 11

13. Burnley: 9, 2, -7, 8

14. Crystal Palace: 8, 2, -4, 7

15. West Ham United: 9, 2, -6, 7

16. Southampton: 9, 1, -8, 6

17. Cardiff City: 9, 1, -11, 5

18. Fulham: 9, 1, -14, 5

19. Huddersfield Town: 9, 0, -14, 3

20. Newcastle United: 9, 0, -8, 2

Top Scorers (Player, Club, Goals, per the Premier League's official website)

1. Eden Hazard, Chelsea: 7

2. Sergio Aguero, Manchester City: 6

3. Harry Kane, Tottenham Hotspur: 5

3. Aleksandar Mitrovic, Fulham: 5

3. Glenn Murray, Brighton & Hove Albion: 5

Sunday's contest wasn't an outstanding one, as Crystal Palace frustrated Everton for large stretches of the match and the Toffees showed far too little in the attacking third.

The lack of creativity looked like it would cost the hosts when Luka Milivojevic got his chance from the penalty spot, but his effort was a tame one and Pickford made a great stop:

The stop gave the Toffees renewed momentum and manager Marco Silva made some fantastic substitutions, resulting in the late win. Ademola Lookman came off the bench to find fellow sub Calvertl-Lewin, who headed home for the lead.

Minutes later another substitute Tosun finished the job on the counter. Indy Football praised the tactician for his decisions:

Everton have now won three in a row and sit just three points behind Arsenal, who will host Leicester on Monday.