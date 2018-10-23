Liverpool vs. Red Star Belgrade: Odds, Live Stream, TV Info, More for UCL Match

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Liverpool's UEFA Champions League campaign will continue on Wednesday when they host Red Star Belgrade at Anfield.

The Reds are overwhelming 1-20 favourites to win, while Red Star come in at 28-1. A draw comes in at 12-1 (per OddsShark.com, accurate as of Sunday).

BT Sport (UK) and B/R Live (U.S.) will cover the contest, which starts at 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET.

Must-Win for Reds

Liverpool returned from the international break with a narrow win over Huddersfield Town to continue their exceptional Premier League form.

The Reds shared some of the numbers behind their impressive stretch following the 1-0 triumph:

Wednesday's task will be of a different kind, as they play host to Red Star in a must-win European contest.

Following the loss to Napoli, Liverpool find themselves in a tie for second place in Group C, one point behind the Partenopei and level with Paris Saint-Germain.

The three teams are expected to battle it out for the two tickets to the next round, while Red Star could play spoiler. They already held Napoli to a draw on Matchday 1.

The Serbs took a crushing defeat against PSG, losing 6-1, but they have bounced back with consecutive domestic wins. They are facing quite a bit of controversy off the pitch, however:

It's worth noting Red Star's loss against PSG was their first of the season. While they are regarded as the minnows of the group, they should not be overlooked.

Reds manager Jurgen Klopp may be tempted to rest some key starters with a crucial match against Arsenal ahead on November 3, but it would be wiser to be at full-strength on Wednesday and rotate against Cardiff City on Saturday.

Napoli and PSG are both in solid form and will provide a major challenge for the remaining Group C fixtures―Liverpool have to take care of business against Red Star and work on their goal differential in the process.

Prediction: Liverpool 4-1 Red Star Belgrade