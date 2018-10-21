EPL Table: 2018 Premier League Standings After Sunday's Week 9 Matches

Gill Clark@@gillclarkyFeatured Columnist IOctober 21, 2018

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 21: Cenk Tosun of Everton celebrates after scoring his team's second goal during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Crystal Palace at Goodison Park on October 21, 2018 in Liverpool, United Kingdom. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)
Michael Regan/Getty Images

Everton beat Crystal Palace 2-0 at Goodison Park on Sunday, with substitutes Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Cenk Tosun scoring late to secure all three points.

Palace captain Luka Milivojevic saw a penalty saved by goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, before Calvert-Lewin broke the deadlock in the 87th minute and Tosun doubled the hosts' advantage two minutes later.

The result means Everton move into eighth place in the Premier League table. Crystal Palace are 15th but just two points off the relegation zone.

      

Premier League Standings (Matches Played, Goal Difference and Points)

1. Manchester City: 9, 23, 23

2. Liverpool: 9, 13, 23

3. Chelsea: 9, 13, 21

4. Spurs: 9, 9, 21

5. Arsenal: 8, 9, 18

6. Bournemouth: 9, 4, 17

7. Watford: 9, 1, 16

8. Everton: 9, 3, 15

9. Wolves: 9, 1, 15

10. Manchester United: 9, -1, 14

11. Leicester City: 8, 2, 12

12. Brighton: 9, -3, 11

13. Burnley: 9, -7, 8

14. West Ham United: 9, -6, 7

15. Crystal Palace: 9, -6, 7

16. Southampton: 9, -8, 6

17. Cardiff: 9, -11, 5

18. Fulham: 9, -14, 5

19. Huddersfield: 9, -14, 3

20. Newcastle: 9, -8, 2

    

Sunday Recap

The headline team news came from Everton who handed a debut to Andre Gomes. The Barcelona loanee has been sidelined with injury since his summer move but was fit enough to make his first start.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 21: Andre Gomes of Everton during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Crystal Palace at Goodison Park on October 21, 2018 in Liverpool, United Kingdom. (Photo by Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images)
Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images

The first half was a tame affair with little in the way of exciting football. Gylfi Sigurdsson tested Wayne Hennessey with a shot which the Crystal Palace goalkeeper parried clear at his near post.

The visitors then managed to create a couple of good chances. Milivojevic's free-kick was pushed clear by a diving Pickford. From the resulting corner Cheikhou Kouyate was denied the opener when his header hit the underside of the crossbar.

Everton increased their efforts after the break and pinned Palace back, but they were caught out on the hour mark when Zaha tangled with Seamus Coleman in the box and won a penalty.

Milivojevic opted to take the kick and hit his shot low and hard down the middle, but he was denied by a diving Pickford who cleared with his trailing leg.

Squawka Football noted Pickford's penalty record:

The action then switched down the other end where Theo Walcott was denied by Hennessey after being sent through on goal by Sigurdsson.

Manager Marco Silva opted to change his side in the second half. Tosun replaced Bernardo, before Calvert-Lewin and Ademola Lookman also arrived.

The substitutions were to prove crucial, as Lookman crossed for Calvert-Lewin to finally break Palace's resistance with just minutes of normal time remaining. 

Everton's English striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin (C) jumps to head home the opening goal past Crystal Palace's Welsh goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey during the English Premier League football match between Everton and Crystal Palace at Goodison Park in Liverpoo
OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

A second arrived shortly afterwards, as Everton caught the visitors on the break. A long clearance from Pickford found Tosun who raced towards goal and beat Hennessey with a fine finish through the goalkeeper's legs.

Everton have now won three Premier League games in a row for the first time since January 2017 and are on the up.

Palace will rue Milivojevic's missed penalty and now face a tough run with fixtures against Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham and Manchester United up next in the Premier League.

Related

    Live: Inter vs. Milan

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Live: Inter vs. Milan

    Will Unwin
    via the Guardian

    'El Clasico Is S--t!' — An Alt Take from a Prem Champion 😳

    World Football logo
    World Football

    'El Clasico Is S--t!' — An Alt Take from a Prem Champion 😳

    Getty Images
    via Goal

    Conflicting Reports: Madrid May Fire Coach Lopetegui

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Conflicting Reports: Madrid May Fire Coach Lopetegui

    Tom Sunderland
    via Bleacher Report

    Everton See Off Crystal Palace with Late Show

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Everton See Off Crystal Palace with Late Show

    Andy Hunter
    via the Guardian