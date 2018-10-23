PSG vs. Napoli: Odds, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info for UCL Match

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Group C leaders Napoli are in France for their UEFA Champions League clash with Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday.

Carlo Ancelotti's men secured a last-gasp win over Liverpool last time out courtesy of Lorenzo Insigne's 90th-minute strike, which helped propel them to the top of the group.

PSG bounced back from their opening defeat to the Reds at Anfield by thrashing Red Star Belgrade 6-1 to remain in contention. They are just a point behind the Serie A side after two games played.

Date: Wednesday, October 24

Time: 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET

TV Info: BT Sport 3, Univision Deportes En Vivo

Live Stream: BT Sport App, Univision NOW, B/R Live

Match Odds

PSG win: 4-9

Draw: 4-1

Napoli win: 5-1

Odds courtesy of OddsShark

Match Preview

PSG's loss to Liverpool remains their only defeat of the season and also the only time the team have scored fewer than three goals in a game.

The French champions have been in prolific form and have 16 goals in their last three outings in all competitions.

The Parisiens will be able to welcome Neymar back for the visit of Napoli. The Brazilian was rested for Saturday's 5-0 win over Amiens following his exertions with Brazil over the international break.

Manager Thomas Tuchel is also hoping a number of his key players will be fit for the match:

One concern for PSG is the form of Edinson Cavani. The Uruguayan has been struggling and missed two good chances against Amiens.

He looks short of confidence and is going through a "difficult moment," according to Tuchel, per ESPN FC's Jonathan Johnson.

Cavani's struggles have hardly slowed PSG down, and with Kylian Mbappe and Neymar both fit and firing they will take some stopping:

Napoli also have injury concerns and will be hoping Insigne and Simone Verdi can shake off muscle problems, per Football Italia.

Manager Carlo Ancelotti has said this match could be vital in deciding which teams make it out of the group and into the next stage of the competition, per DAZN (h/t Football Italia).

"It's bound to be a fascinating game, and we are honoured to be taking part in it," he said. "I'd say this match is almost decisive for who goes through to the next round. We're in the balance and we've got to stay on our toes."

It promises to be an entertaining game between two sides known for their attractive, attacking football. Home advantage may favour PSG, but they will be wary of the threat Napoli possess.