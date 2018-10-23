Barcelona vs. Inter: Odds, Preview, Live Stream and TV Info for UCL Match

Manu Fernandez/Associated Press

Barcelona will continue their most challenging week of the season yet on Wednesday when they host Italian giants Inter Milan in the UEFA Champions League.

The Blaugrana are coming off a win over in-form Sevilla during the weekend and will face rivals Real Madrid in the first Clasico of the season on Sunday. They can't afford to look past the Nerazzurri, however, as Inter have won both of their Champions League fixtures so far and are tied for the group lead.

OddsShark has handed Barcelona 4-7 odds, compared to 17/4 for Inter. A draw comes in at 333-100 (Odds accurate as of Sunday, October 21). BT Sport (UK) and B/R Live (U.S.) will have full coverage of the match, which kicks off at 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET.

Barcelona's Week From Hell

The Catalans played Athletic Bilbao, Tottenham Hotspur and Valencia in the week leading up to the international break and had an even tougher stretch to look forward to coming out of it, with Sevilla, Inter and Real on the schedule in just eight days.

Sevilla had been La Liga's in-form team, but the Catalans pulled through during the weekend, winning 4-2. Here are the highlights of that match, via LaLiga's official YouTube channel:

The Blaugrana attack was as prolific as ever, but the defence struggled, as the unit has been decimated by injuries. Marc-Andre ter Stegen was the key reason behind the win.

The injury wave continued for the hosts, losing Lionel Messi to an arm injury. He will not face Inter or Real:

Inter had the perfect preparation for this match with a 1-0 win over local rivals AC Milan as Rossoneri goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma gifted Mauro Icardi the only goal.

It should give the Italians plenty of momentum heading into the game, but they'll have to do a far better job of linking up with their star man at the Camp Nou to replicate the result.

Prediction: Barcelona 3-1 Inter