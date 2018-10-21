Pat Bowlen's Daughter Brittany to Seek Controlling Ownership of Broncos One Day

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistOctober 21, 2018

Brittany Bowlen, left, mother Annabel Bowlen, Beth Bowlen and Annabel Bowlen walk off the field prior to the start of an NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders, Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
Jack Dempsey/Associated Press

Brittany Bowlen has publicly stated she is seeking the controlling stake in the Denver Broncos one day, according to Arnie Stapleton of the Associated Press and Troy Renck of Denver7:

Owner Pat Bowlen has Alzheimer's disease, and daughter Brittany, 28, expressed her ambitions Saturday night (h/t the Associated Press):

"Right now, the Denver Broncos have an owner. It's my father. Unfortunately, he can't be involved in the day-to-day of the team. I do have ambitions and goals to one day becoming the controlling owner of the Denver Broncos. And I'll keep working toward those goals. I'm not there yet, but I really believe I can get there."

               

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Mychal Kendricks Meeting with NFL This Week

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Mychal Kendricks Meeting with NFL This Week

    Mike Florio
    via ProFootballTalk

    3 Reasons They Are Playoff Contenders

    Denver Broncos logo
    Denver Broncos

    3 Reasons They Are Playoff Contenders

    Josh McKinney
    via NFL Analysis Network

    Report: Burfict Fined $112K for Hit on AB

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Burfict Fined $112K for Hit on AB

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report

    Gronk Unlikely to Play vs. Bears with Back, Ankle Injuries

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Gronk Unlikely to Play vs. Bears with Back, Ankle Injuries

    Alec Nathan
    via Bleacher Report