Pat Bowlen's Daughter Brittany to Seek Controlling Ownership of Broncos One Day

Jack Dempsey/Associated Press

Brittany Bowlen has publicly stated she is seeking the controlling stake in the Denver Broncos one day, according to Arnie Stapleton of the Associated Press and Troy Renck of Denver7:

Owner Pat Bowlen has Alzheimer's disease, and daughter Brittany, 28, expressed her ambitions Saturday night (h/t the Associated Press):

"Right now, the Denver Broncos have an owner. It's my father. Unfortunately, he can't be involved in the day-to-day of the team. I do have ambitions and goals to one day becoming the controlling owner of the Denver Broncos. And I'll keep working toward those goals. I'm not there yet, but I really believe I can get there."

