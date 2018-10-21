Marc Marquez Crowned 2018 MotoGP World Champion After Japan Grand Prix Win

MARTIN BUREAU/Getty Images

Repsol Honda star Marc Marquez was crowned 2018 MotoGP champion after winning the Japanese Grand Prix on Sunday at Motegi to clinch his fifth world title.

Andrea Dovizioso came into Sunday's race trailing Marquez by 77 points, and any hope of a comeback wilted when he fell on the penultimate lap while attempting to keep pace with the eventual champion.

Britain's Cal Crutchlow took advantage late on and finished second while Alex Rins, whose last podium place came all the way back at the Dutch Grand Prix in July, finished third, per MotoGP:

Marquez ultimately took first place—in Honda's backyard, no less—after a tough fight from the second row of Sunday's grid, with Dovizioso having wrapped up pole in qualification.

With only three races remaining this season, no rider can overcome the 102-point gap that now separates him from his nearest competition, per Michelin Motorsport:

The pressure was on Marquez to seal victory on Sunday, but at the same time his advantage over his peers meant that he could afford to take risks other drivers could not.

Rins had an impressive race to third, as did eventual fourth-place finisher Valentino Rossi. However, Italian rider Andrea Iannone pushed his hand too much and spun out at Turn 10 with only 10 laps left, via Fox Sports (U.S. only):

It was fitting that Marquez underwent at least some sort of test and wasn't allowed one of his more routine victories when everything was on the line, with Dovizoso making a battle of it for the most part.

He led for the big majority but crucially slipped behind with only a few laps remaining. The desperation to claw back the lead then resulted in Dozisozo's exit with a little more than a lap left:

Marquez deserved praise for the patience displayed in his performance, and BT Sport's punditry team paid the 25-year-old huge praise in the immediate aftermath:

The Spaniard has become just the ninth rider in history win win three world titles in succession and just the fourth in history to win five or more.

However, his journey began in the lower ranks, and Marquez's trophy cabinet looks even more impressive when accounting for his victories at 125cc and Moto2 as well:

There was no more fitting location for Honda's biggest star to bring them yet another world title as one of the most dominant riders in the sport's history, who continues to argue his case as perhaps the best of all time.