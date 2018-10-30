Terrelle Pryor Reportedly to Sign Contract with Bills After Jets Release

Mike Stobe/Getty Images

The Buffalo Bills are expected to sign receiver Terrelle Pryor on Tuesday, according to Josina Anderson of ESPN.

Anderson previously reported the veteran flew into Buffalo over the weekend and was offered a deal Monday. It seems the two sides were able to work out a deal.

After one year in Washington, the 29-year-old signed with the New York Jets as a free agent in March. However, he was released on Oct. 20 as he dealt with a groin injury.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported at the time of the release that the team would be interested in bringing him back when he was healthy, and Jets coach Todd Bowles even acknowledged (h/t NBC Sports' Mike Florio) on Friday that New York would "revisit" the idea of a possible reunion after Week 8.

Ultimately, though, Pryor opted to sign with the Bills.



In six games this season, Pryor recorded 14 catches for 235 yards and two touchdowns. He found the end zone in each of his final two games.

Pryor started out as a quarterback but transitioned into a receiver early in his NFL career after failing to establish him under center. After playing in all 16 games during a breakout 2016 campaign, he has been hampered by injury.

An ankle injury that required surgery limited him to nine games last year.

At 6'4" and 228 pounds, Pryor provides good size on the outside and has proved he can move the ball in chunks. He has averaged 13.7 yards per reception in his career, including 16.8 yards per catch this season.

"I'm a playmaker," Pryor told ESPN two days before being released. "Throw me the ball and I'll make it happen."

At 2-6, the Bills are in desperate need of help as they look to change their fortune. A never-ending rotation at quarterback, featuring rookie Josh Allen, veteran Nathan Peterman and journeyman Derek Anderson, has made it hard for the offense to get into a rhythm.

Meanwhile, Zay Jones (25 catches for 281 yards and one touchdown) and Kelvin Benjamin (16 catches for 261 yards and one touchdown) are the team's leading receivers. This comes one year after tight end Charles Clay (558 yards) was Buffalo's leading pass-catcher, with now-Dallas Cowboy Deonte Thompson leading the squad in both catches (27) and yards (430).

No Bills wide receiver scored more than three touchdowns in 2017. Through Week 8 this year, no player on the roster had more than one touchdown catch.

In other words, Buffalo has been in need of a playmaker on the outside—and that's why Pryor is being brought in.