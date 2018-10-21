Arsenal vs. Leicester City: Odds, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info

Kirsty Wigglesworth/Associated Press

Arsenal kickstart their Premier League campaign after the international break, as the north London giants welcome Leicester City to the Emirates Stadium on Monday.

Gunners manager Unai Emery has got his team in top form in his opening months in charge, with Arsenal chasing their 10th-straight victory in all competitions.

Leicester have blown hot and cold at the start of the latest campaign, winning four and losing four in their opening eight Premier League matches.

Here's how you can watch the game:

Date: Monday, Oct. 22

Time: 8 p.m. (BST), 3 p.m. (ET)

Odds: Arsenal win 11-20, Leicester win 11-2, Draw 333-100

Live Stream: Sky Go (UK), NBC Sports Live (U.S.)

TV: Sky Sports (UK), NBC Sports Live (U.S.)

The Gunners will believe they have a great chance of a top-four finish this year, with Emery creating a team with plenty of quality.

The core of former manager Arsene Wenger's side remains, but the new boss has quickly found a formula Arsenal have previously been missing.

The ability to win consistently has evaded the Gunners, but not anymore. The current incarnation is deadly.

Leicester have already suffered highs and lows this term, but there's promise in their starting XI.

James Maddison promises to be a breakout star this season, and the midfielder has forced his way into the England squad.

At 21, he's the type of midfielder Wenger used to love, and he's quickly taken his opportunity with the Foxes.

The player has three goals and two assists in eight Premier League appearances this season, and his ability on the ball will cause Arsenal problems.

Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang are starting to come into their own this season, and the pair could soon develop into the most destructive duo in English football.

Both Arsenal players have the depth of quality to score weekly without disruption, and Foxes centre-back Harry Maguire will be kept busy.

According to Sky Sports, Mesut Ozil is back in training for the hosts after suffering a back issue, with Danny Welbeck also expected to be available for selection after a recent knock. Wes Morgan will be missing through suspension for the away team after his dismissal against Everton. Matty James and Demarai Gray are also expected to be out of the Foxes squad with injury.

The Gunners will feel supremely confident going into Monday night's game, but they must not take the Foxes for granted.

Jamie Vardy remains a predator in the channel, and the simplicity of his game will cause Emery a tactical challenge.

The striker will work the Arsenal back-four hard as he hunts for opportunity, and Emery's men cannot make a mistake with Maddison pulling the strings as the No. 10.