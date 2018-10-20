Woj: NBA, NBPA 'Struggling to Reach an Agreement' on End of One-and-Done Rule

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistOctober 20, 2018

FILE - In this Dec. 13, 2017, file photo, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver gestures during a press conference in Indianapolis. The commission proposing reforms to college basketball wants 18-year-olds to be eligible again for the NBA draft, and the NBA Players Association would make that deal today. Change will take longer than that. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver senses the league’s age limit isn’t working. Requiring U.S. players to be 19 years old and one year removed from high school has sent many of them to a year of college they don’t want, and delayed the full-time basketball instruction pro teams prefer. But whether the league would agree to allow players to come straight from high school again, or want them to wait two years before becoming draft eligible, has been a sticking point practically since the age limited was enacted in 2005 and remains unclear now. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)
Michael Conroy/Associated Press

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver and National Basketball Players Association executive director Michele Roberts are reportedly "struggling to reach an agreement" on ending the one-and-done rule to make 18-year-old players eligible for the NBA draft.

On Saturday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.com reported the NBA is pressing for agents to provide medical information on all potential draft prospects coming out of high school and wants mandatory attendance at the draft combine, with "some level of participation."

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

