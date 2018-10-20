Woj: NBA, NBPA 'Struggling to Reach an Agreement' on End of One-and-Done Rule

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver and National Basketball Players Association executive director Michele Roberts are reportedly "struggling to reach an agreement" on ending the one-and-done rule to make 18-year-old players eligible for the NBA draft.

On Saturday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.com reported the NBA is pressing for agents to provide medical information on all potential draft prospects coming out of high school and wants mandatory attendance at the draft combine, with "some level of participation."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.