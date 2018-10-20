La Liga Results 2018 Week 9: Final Scores and Updated Table After Saturday

GABRIEL BOUYS/Getty Images

Real Madrid's woes sunk to a new level in La Liga on Saturday, as Los Blancos were defeated 2-1 by Levante at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

Leganes were denied an away win at Valencia in the closing stages, with Los Che grabbing a 1-1 draw through a late penalty in the Valencian derby.

Villarreal and Atletico Madrid couldn't be separated at the Estadio de la Ceramica, as the sides drew 1-1 after goals in the second half.

Barcelona host Sevilla in Saturday's evening encounter.

Here's Saturday's results and latest standings from Spain:

Real Madrid 1-2 Levante

Valencia 1-1 Leganes

Villarreal 1-1 Atletico Madrid

Barcelona vs. Sevilla

La Liga Standings

(Matches Played, Goal Difference and Points)

1. Alaves 9, 4, 17

2. Sevilla 8, 10, 16

3. Atletico Madrid 9, 5, 16

4. Barcelona 8, 10, 15

5. Real Madrid 9, 4, 14

6. Espanyol 8, 4, 14

7. Levante 9, -1, 13

8. Real Valladolid 8, 1, 12

9. Real Betis 8, -1, 12

10. Real Sociedad 8, 1, 11

11. Celta Vigo 9, 0, 10

12. Valencia 9, -1, 10

13. Eibar 8, -3, 10

14. Villarreal 9, -1, 9

15. Getafe 8, -1, 9

16. Girona 8, -3, 9

17. Leganes 9, -5, 8

18. Athletic Bilbao 7, -4, 7

19. Rayo Vallecano 7, -8, 5

20. Huesca 8, -11, 5

The heat is fully on Real manager Julen Lopetegui after Levante arrived in the Spanish capital and took three points from the UEFA Champions League holders.

Two goals in the opening 13 minutes saw Los Blancos shockingly fall behind, and Lopetegui was clearly stressed in his technical area.

Poor defending from Raphael Varane allowed Jose Luis Morales to grab the opener after seven minutes, and a penalty from Roger Marti gave Levante a two-goal cushion just moments later.

Real quickly moved through the gears, as players and crowd responded to the severity of the situation, but the club's goal drought continued into the second half as they wasted excellent chances.

Presenter Gary Lineker highlighted the depth of Madrid's plight:

Marcelo pulled one back with 19 minutes remaining, but the hosts couldn't find the killer blow to break Levante hearts.

Marco Asensio's goal was ruled out by VAR for offside and Karim Benzema hit the woodwork for Real. Lopetegui's future is now seriously in doubt with the Spanish giants following the result.

Leganes were disappointed not to claim three points at the Mestalla Stadium, as the hosts netted an equaliser with five minutes remaining.

VAR concluded Ezequiel Garay had fouled Oscar Rodriguez in the box, allowing Gerard Gumbau to find the bottom corner from the penalty spot, giving the Frogs the lead.

Michy Batshuayi and Rodrigo Moreno combined for Los Che as they chased an immediate equaliser, but the visitors resisted until late in the day.

Daniel Parejo assisted Jose Gaya in the closing stages, and the Spain full-back was precise as he netted with his effort.

Valencia highlighted the result on Twitter:

Atletico continue to struggle to score goals, but earned a 1-1 draw against the Yellow Submarine.

Filipe Luis gave the visitors the lead six minutes after the restart, but Ateti's joy was temporary as they conceded.

Mario equalised 14 minutes after the opener, and neither side could find a winner in the closing stages.