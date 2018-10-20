EPL Table: Saturday's Week 9 Results, Scores and 2018 Premier League Standings

Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Chelsea scored in the sixth minute of injury time to deny Manchester United victory at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, as the English giants drew 2-2 in a pulsating encounter in the Premier League.

The Blues took the lead through Antonio Rudiger's header after 21 minutes, but a brace from Anthony Martial gave United control in the second half.

Chelsea stole a point in the dying seconds, with substitute Ross Barkley firing home from close range.

Reigning champions Manchester City made simple work of Burnley at home, strolling to a 5-0 victory.

Tottenham Hotspur narrowly edged out West Ham United as they claimed a 1-0 win on the road.

Cardiff City moved off the bottom of the table after beating Fulham 4-2. The Welsh team are replaced by Newcastle United at the foot, as the Magpies lost 1-0 at home to Brighton & Hove Albion.

Watford defeated Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-0, with Bournemouth and Southampton playing out a goalless draw in their derby match.

Liverpool feature in the evening game against Huddersfield Town.

Here's Saturday's latest results and standings:

Saturday's Results

Chelsea 2-2 Manchester United

Bournemouth 0-0 Southampton

Cardiff 4-2 Fulham

Manchester City 5-0 Burnley

Newcastle 0-1 Brighton

West Ham 0-1 Spurs

Wolverhampton Wanderers 0-2 Watford

Huddersfield vs. Liverpool

Premier League Standings (Matches Played, Goal Difference and Points)

1. Manchester City: 9, 23, 23

2. Chelsea: 9, 13, 21

3. Spurs: 9, 9, 21

4. Liverpool: 8, 12, 20

5. Arsenal: 8, 9, 18

6. Bournemouth: 9, 4, 17

7. Watford: 9, 1, 16

8. Wolves: 9, 1, 15

9. Manchester United: 9, -1, 14

10. Leicester City: 8, 2, 12

11. Everton: 8, 1, 12

12. Brighton: 9, -3, 11

13. Burnley: 9, -7, 8

14. Crystal Palace: 8, -4, 7

15. West Ham United: 9, -6, 7

16. Southampton: 9, -8, 6

17. Cardiff: 9, -11, 5

18. Fulham: 9, -14, 5

19. Huddersfield: 8, -13, 3

20. Newcastle: 9, -8, 2

Saturday Recap

Chelsea and United didn't disappoint in Saturday's early game, as the teams drew 2-2 in west London.

The home side took the lead in the first half after Paul Pogba's slack marking was punished by Rudiger from a corner.

The defender escaped the Frenchman to head past United goalkeeper David De Gea, as Chelsea grabbed a deserved advantage.

Ashley Young was handed the task of looking after Eden Hazard in the encounter, and the England international did an excellent job to keep the Belgian superstar under control.

The Red Devils were a different team in the second half, as Pogba and Nemanja Matic took control of the battle in midfield.

Pogba forced his team-mates to play on the front foot, and United suddenly had an equaliser through Martial after 55 minutes.

The 22-year-old doubled his tally 18 minutes later, and Chelsea were in trouble as they sank deeper and deeper.

It appeared the visitors had the points in the bag in the dying seconds, but six minutes of injury time offered the Blues salvation.

A final push forward saw Chelsea overload the penalty area, with Barkley firing past De Gea after a battle in the box.

The goal triggered angry scenes on the touchline, with United manager Jose Mourinho confronting a member of Blues coach Maurizio Sarri's staff.

Sarri's assistant goaded the Special One as Barkley scored, and Mourinho reacted as he sprung off the bench to face him.

City continued their charge as they attempt to retain their title, and they put the Clarets to the sword at the Etihad Stadium.

Sergio Aguero netted after 17 minutes, but home fans had to wait until 10 minutes into the second half for City's next. Bernardo Silva combined with David Silva, as the Portuguese doubled the advantage.

Fernandinho's quality finish made it 3-0 moments later, with Kevin De Bruyne coming off the substitutes bench as he made his playing comeback after injury.

Riyad Mahrez and Leroy Sane both finished chances in the closing stages of the game, as Sky Blues manager Pep Guardiola appeared relaxed and satisfied on the touchline.

Spurs remained in control for the majority of their visit to West Ham, taking the lead on the stroke of half-time through Erik Lamela.

The Hammers had their chances to claim a point as they pushed forward with gusto, but Spurs did just enough to capture the 1-0 win.

Cardiff and Fulham provided value for money in their game in South Wales, as the hosts ran out 4-2 winners.

Andre Schurrle's humdinger gave the visitors an early advantage, but Cardiff quickly responded with two goals by Josh Murphy and Bobby Reid in five minutes.

Ryan Sessegnon made it 2-2 before half-time, as the winger's reputation continues to grow, but Callum Paterson reestablished the lead for the Bluebirds after 65 minutes. Kadeem Harris put the icing on the cake for Cardiff with three minutes remaining.

Wolves fell to a surprise 2-0 defeat at home to Watford, with the Hornets back in form after a minor slump.

Etienne Capoue and Roberto Pereyra scored two goals in a minute midway through the first half. The visitors deserved the points during an impressive away day.

Brighton earned a vital 1-0 win on the road at Newcastle, as Beram Kayal silenced the Magpies with a deflected effort after 29 minutes.