EPL Results Week 9: Saturday's 2018 Premier League Scores, Top Scorers and Table

Sergio Aguero added to his scoring tally as Manchester City went top of the Premier League after a 5-0 win over Burnley at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday. Aguero opened the scoring with his sixth goal of the season.

The day began with Ross Barkley rescuing a point for Chelsea against Manchester United at Stamford Bridge, when the England international netted an equaliser deep into added time.

The goal sparked ugly scenes on the touchline as United manager Jose Mourinho became embroiled in a spat with one of Maurizio Sarri's assistants, Marco Ianni.

Later, Tottenham Hotspur moved back into the top four after a 1-0 win away to West Ham United in a London derby. Meanwhile, Watford got back on track in the top seven after halting the previously impressive progress of Wolverhampton Wanderers with a 2-0 win at Molineux Stadium.

Bournemouth couldn't overcome Southampton at home, as the Saints earned a valuable point on their travels.

At the other end of the table, Cardiff City bested Fulham in a six-goal thriller to earn their first win of the season. Cardiff's victory sent Newcastle United to the bottom of the table after Brighton & Hove Albion left St James' Park with a 1-0 win.

Saturday's Scores

Chelsea 2-2 Manchester United

Bournemouth 0-0 Southampton

Cardiff City 4-2 Fulham

Manchester City 5-0 Burnley

Newcastle United 0-1 Brighton & Hove Albion

West Ham United 0-1 Tottenham Hotspur

Wolverhampton Wanderers 0-2 Watford

Huddersfield Town vs. Liverpool

Top Scorers (Player, Club, Goals, per the division's official website)

1. Eden Hazard, Chelsea: 7

2. Sergio Aguero, Manchester City: 6

3. Harry Kane, Tottenham Hotspur: 5

3. Aleksandar Mitrovic, Fulham: 5

3. Glenn Murray, Brighton & Hove Albion: 5

6. Marko Arnautovic, West Ham United: 4

6. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Arsenal: 4

6. Richarlison, Everton: 4

6. Joshua King, Bournemouth: 4

6. Alexandre Lacazette, Arsenal: 4

Standings (Matches Played, Wins, Goal Difference and Points, per the league's official website)

1. Manchester City: 9, 7, +23, 23

2. Chelsea: 9, 6, +13, 21

3. Tottenham Hotspur: 9, 7, +9, 21

4. Liverpool: 8, 6, +12, 20

5. Arsenal: 8, 6, +9, 18

6. Bournemouth: 9, 5, +4, 17

7. Watford: 9, 5, +1, 16

8. Wolverhampton Wanderers: 9, 4, +1, 15

9. Manchester United: 9, 4, -1, 14

10. Leicester City: 8, 4, +2, 12

11. Everton: 8, 3, +1, 12

12. Brighton & Hove Albion: 9, 3, -3, 11

13. Burnley: 9, 2, -7, 8

14. Crystal Palace: 8, 2, -4, 7

15. West Ham United: 9, 2, -6, 7

16. Southampton: 9, 1, -8, 6

17. Cardiff City: 9, 1, -11, 5

18. Fulham: 9, 1, -14, 5

19. Huddersfield Town: 8, 0, -13, 3

20. Newcastle United: 9, 0, -8, 2

Aguero had a familiar face to thank for teeing him up to break the deadlock on 17 minutes. The prolific Argentinian reacted quickest to dispatch an astute pass from David Silva:

Bernardo Silva and Fernandinho added goals after the break as the leaders eased through the gears to break Burnley's resolve. Riyad Mahrez and Leroy Sane both padded the score as the champions showcased the ominous form that took them to last season's title.

Earlier, United thought they had done enough to win at the Bridge for the first time in six visits when Anthony Martial completed a brace with 17 minutes to go.

Martial, who also struck 10 minutes after the restart, has made a habit of scoring multiple goals on his travels:

Those goals cancelled out Antonio Rudiger's first-half header for the Blues. Chelsea appeared destined for defeat until Barkley pounced to turn in six minutes into injury time.

Ianni's celebrations enraged Mourinho, who needed to be subdued by stewards as scenes in the tunnel became ugly.

Afterward, the United boss explained how apologies had been proffered and things smoothed over:

Mourinho wasn't above reminding the Chelsea fans who booed him throughout the match about the success he enjoyed during two spells at the west London club:

United will rue the late equaliser, but Chelsea are also counting the cost of dropped points after attacking talisman Eden Hazard failed to add to his tally of seven goals. The wing wizard still leads the scoring charts, but he was booked early and couldn't escape the Red Devils' man-marking.

Spurs were made to wait until a minute before the break to take the lead at the London Stadium. The goal came from Erik Lamela after he'd been played in by Moussa Sissoko.

Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Tottenham didn't add to their lead as star striker Harry Kane failed to put the pressure on Aguero and Hazard.

Fulham wasted little time going in front in Cardiff as Andre Schurrle struck a pure thunderbolt of a shot. The German's wonderstrike was soon cancelled out by Josh Murphy and Bobby Reid.

To their credit, the Cottagers battled back brilliantly and were level 11 minutes before the break when Ryan Sessegnon slotted in coolly. Callum Paterson broke the deadlock again with a scrappy finish on 65 minutes, priming the Bluebirds for a welcome three points.

Cardiff City FC/Getty Images

Kadeem Harris wrapped up those points three minutes from time as Fulham's defensive woes continue.

Watford produced a splendid away performance to stun in-form Wolves. Etienne Capoue struck first before classy forward Roberto Pereyra doubled the Hornets' advantage with his fourth goal of the season.

The latter is enjoying a true purple patch:

Brighton piled the pressure on Newcastle and manager Rafa Benitez when Beram Kayal deflected in Jose Izquierdo's shot 29 minutes in. The Seagulls had been rocked after striker Glenn Murray was stretchered off and taken to hospital following a clash of heads with Federico Fernandez.

Brighton held on without their No. 9 to condemn the Magpies to the foot of the table.