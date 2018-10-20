Levante Stun Real Madrid Despite Marcelo Ending Historic Scoring Drought

Real Madrid slipped to their third La Liga defeat of the season on Saturday after they were beaten 2-1 by Levante at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The visitors stunned the hosts by taking the lead after just six minutes. Raphael Varane misjudged Sergio Postigo's ball upfield for Jose Luis Morales, and the striker flicked the ball around goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois before finding the back of the net.

Roger Marti doubled Levante's lead seven minutes later from the penalty spot. Again, Varane was culpable as he was penalised for handball after a VAR review.

Marcelo pulled one back in the second half to give Madrid hope of a comeback. Substitute Karim Benzema was then denied an equaliser by the woodwork, and Levante took all three points to increase the pressure on manager Julen Lopetegui.

       

Real Madrid A Complete Mess

Lopetegui's side made history during Saturday's defeat but for all the wrong reasons, as the team marked their longest-ever scoring drought:

The drought was eventually ended by Marcelo, who hooked home from inside the box after good work from substitutes Benzema and Gareth Bale.

However, the lack of goals has clearly affected the team's confidence and belief. Los Blancos misplaced passes, lacked cohesion and were deservedly beaten.

Defensively they were also weak, with Varane guilty of poor errors for both goals. Sergio Ramos also had a tough afternoon and struggled against the pace of Morales.

It's now a second La Liga defeat in a row for Real Madrid, who have taken just one point from the last 12 available. 

    

What's Next?

Real Madrid welcome Viktoria Plzen to the Bernabeu in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday. Levante are back in action on Saturday when they face a home La Liga fixture against Leganes.

         

