NLCS Bracket 2018: Game Time, Live-Stream Schedule and Updated Odds

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

The NLCS comes down to Saturday's Game 7.

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Milwaukee Brewers are tied at three games apiece after the Brewers controlled Game 6 at Miller Park Friday.

Craig Counsell's team not only came out victorious in Game 6, it set itself up for success in Game 7 by not using Josh Hader.

Los Angeles enters with more experience, and it has won four straight winner-takes-all games on the road, per ESPN Stats and Info.

Saturday's winner earns a trip to Fenway Park for Game 1 of the World Series Tuesday against the Boston Red Sox.

NLCS Game 7 Schedule

Start Time: 8:09 p.m. ET

TV: FS1

Live Stream: Fox Sports Go or Fox Sports app

Odds (via OddsShark)

Los Angeles (-110; Bet $110 to win $100)

Milwaukee (-108)

Hader Set to Throw Multiple Innings, Close out Series for Milwaukee

Milwaukee couldn't have asked to be in a better position for Game 7.

Since they were able to post insurance runs in the seventh and eighth inning of Game 6, the Brewers didn't have to use Josh Hader to close out the game.

With Hader rested, Milwaukee manager Craig Counsell could call on the dominant left-hander to throw as many as three or four innings in relief once Jhoulys Chacin is done on the mound.

The length of Chacin's start will dictate when Counsell decides to unleash a rested Hader on the Los Angeles lineup.

Chacin, who hasn't given up a run in the postseason, lasted 5.1 innings in the Game 3 win at Dodger Stadium.

If Chacin goes a similar distance Saturday, Counsell can use Hader for three innings for the second time in the NLCS before handing the ball over to Corey Knebel to close out the series in the ninth inning.

Of course, the ideal strategy could get thrown out the window if Chacin concedes a few early runs, which would cause Counsell to have an early trigger and figure out when to mix in Hader.

Regardless of what happens in the first five innings, possessing a fresh Hader is what the Brewers want, and the southpaw has already shown he's capable of thriving in that situation.

In Game 1, Hader entered in the fifth and tossed three scoreless innings before giving way to Xavier Cedeno.

Dodgers Need More Production out of Middle of Order

The Los Angeles bats went quiet at the worst possible time in Game 6, as the Dodgers recorded five hits.

To make matters worse, the heart of the Dodgers order produced two hits, with one each from Justin Turner and Chris Taylor.

Manny Machado and Cody Bellinger combined to go 0-for-8 with three strikeouts and four runners left on base from the No. 4 and No. 5 positions in the order.

The future doesn't look bright for the Dodgers, as Chacin held them to three hits in Game 3, two of which came in the second inning.

If the Dodgers are able to string two or more hits together off Chacin early in the contest, they must be able to take advantage of the scoring opportunities.

That starts with Justin Turner getting on base from the No. 3 hole, which forces Chacin to pitch to Machado in the cleanup spot.

If both Turner and Machado get on base, Bellinger and Yasiel Puig are waiting to drive them in, but if the No. 5 and No. 6 hitters aren't able to produce at the plate, the rally could end at the pitcher's spot in the lineup.

Even when Chacin exits the game, the Dodgers have to focus on capitalizing on scoring opportunities since there might not be many if Milwaukee dominates the game on the mound.

However, all it takes is for one player to come through with a clutch hit to make the difference in a series that has experienced three one-run games and should feature a fourth Saturday night.

Statistics obtained from Baseball Reference.