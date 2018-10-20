World Series 2018: Schedule Details, Format and Predictions

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

It is winner-take-all for the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Milwaukee Brewers when they meet at Miller Park Saturday night in Game 7 of the National League Championship Series.

The Brewers turned that possibility into reality when they scored four runs in the bottom of the first inning and went on to a 7-2 victory over the Dodgers in Game 6 of the series Friday night.

Walker Buehler will get the start for the Dodgers in the series finale, while the Brewers will counter with Jhoulys Chacin. That was the matchup in Game 3 at Dodger Stadium, and the Brewers earned a 4-0 victory in that encounter.

Chacin has not allowed a run in the postseason in 10.1 innings and has held opponents to a .162 average. Buehler has a 6.75 earned-run average and has allowed nine earned runs in 12.0 innings. Buehler is a flamethrower who has struck out 15 hitters, and opponents are hitting .182 off of him.

The winner of Game 7 will face the Boston Red Sox in the best-of-7 World Series, starting with Tuesday night's Game 1 at Fenway Park.

World Series Schedule

Tuesday, October 23 (Game 1): NL winner at Boston Red Sox, 8:09 p.m. ET

Wednesday, October 24 (Game 2): NL winner at Boston Red Sox, 8:09 p.m. ET

Friday, October 26 (Game 3): Boston Red Sox at NL winner, 8:09 p.m. ET

Saturday, October 27 (Game 4): Boston Red Sox at NL winner, 8:09 p.m. ET

Sunday, October 28 (Game 5, if necessary): Boston Red Sox at NL winner, 8:15 p.m. ET

Tuesday, October 30 (Game 6, if necessary): NL winner at Boston Red Sox, 8:09 p.m. ET

Wednesday, October 31 (Game 7, if necessary): NL winner at Boston Red Sox, 8:09 p.m. ET

All World Series games will be televised by Fox.

The Red Sox won 108 games during the regular season and earned home-field advantage throughout the postseason.

Despite their record-setting regular season, many thought Boston would have difficulties in the American League Division Series against the New York Yankees and the American League Championship Series against the Houston Astros.

The Red Sox beat the Yankees in four games and followed that with a five-game triumph over the defending World Series champions.

They managed to accomplish both of those achievements even though top starter Chris Sale and ace reliever Craig Kimbrel have not been at their best.

Sale had shoulder problems during the second half of the season and was hospitalized in the series against the Astros with a reported stomach issue.

Kimbrel, a hard-throwing closer, struggled in all of his postseason appearances except the season finale against the Astros. He has a 7.11 earned-run average in 6.1 innings of work, and opponents are hitting .262 off of him.

During the regular season, Kimbrel saved 42 games in 47 opportunities, had a 2.74 ERA and limited opposing batters to a .146 average.

The Red Sox had the best offensive team in baseball during the regular season, and they have strength up and down their lineup. That is best exemplified by centerfielder Jackie Bradley Jr., regularly the ninth-place hitter in the Boston lineup.

Bradley drove in nine runs against the Astros, as he delivered a bases-loaded double in Game 2, a grand slam in Game 3 and a two-run homer in Game 4 to stun Houston.

Bradley combines with potential American League Most Valuable Player Mookie Betts and Andrew Benintendi to give the Red Sox one of the best outfields in baseball from both an offensive and defensive perspective.

That defense came into focus in Game 4 as Betts made a spectacular throw to nail Houston speedster Tony Kemp as he attempted to stretch a single into a double in the eighth inning. Benintendi made the play of the game—and perhaps the postseason—when he made a diving catch of Alex Bregman's lined drive with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning to win the game.

While the Red Sox won the American League East title in 2016 and 2017, they were a different team under first-year manager Alex Cora than they had been under former manager John Farrell. One of the reasons for that was the addition of slugger J.D. Martinez, who blasted 43 home runs and drove in a major-league best 130 runs. Martinez credited Cora for creating a winning atmosphere.

"Alex gets a feel of the clubhouse and always has an idea of what’s going on, how guys are feeling," Martinez said, per Peter Abraham of the Boston Globe. "Guys want to play for him. That’s led to all this success.”

The Red Sox are favored to win the World Series, no matter their opponent. The Red Sox are -155 favorites to win the World Series, while the Dodgers are +300 and the Brewers are +350, per OddsShark. Those backing the Red Sox have to risk $155 in order to win $100, while Dodgers or Brewers bettors risk $100 to win $300 and $350, respectively.

The Dodgers are -115 favorites to win Game 7 of the NLCS, while the Brewers are +105 underdogs.

Predictions

The Brewers picked up a relatively stress-free victory in Game 6 of the NLCS, and perhaps the most important factor was that manager Craig Counsell did not have to turn to Josh Hader out of the bullpen.

The left-handed flamethrower will be rested and strong, and the Brewers will also have the advantage of the confident and razor-sharp Chacin and their supportive home fans. The Brewers and Dodgers will engage in a tense, low-scoring game and Milwaukee will win the National League pennant.

The Brewers were magical down the regular-season home stretch to win the National League Central and they have an excellent team. However, it would be a mistake to overlook the Red Sox and their 108-win season.

Their offensive strength, defensive skills and pitching depth will allow them to win the World Series in six games. The Red Sox win their fourth World Series since 2004.