Dodgers vs. Brewers: NLCS Game 7 TV Schedule, Pick and Ticket Info

Six games have been played in the National League Championship Series, and nothing has been decided between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Milwaukee Brewers.

The two teams will meet in Game 7 of NLCS at Miller Park in Milwaukee Saturday night at 8:09 p.m. ET, as the Brewers recorded an impressive 7-2 victory in Game 6 to keep their season alive. The series finale will be televised by FS1.

David Freese opened Game 6 with a home run for the Dodgers, but the Brewers dominated in all areas after that point. The NL Central champions responded with four runs in the bottom of the first inning and starter Wade Miley and series of Milwaukee relief pitchers kept the Dodgers from getting close after that.

NLCS Schedule

Game 1: Brewers 6, Dodgers 5

Game 2: Dodgers 4, Brewers 3



Game 3: Brewers 4, Dodgers 0



Game 4: Dodgers 2, Brewers 1 (13 innings)



Game 5: Dodgers 5, Brewers 2



Game 6: Brewers 7, Dodgers 2; Series tied 3-3



Game 7: Dodgers at Brewers; Saturday, Oct. 20, at 8:09 p.m. ET on FS1

Miley pitched 4.1 innings and allowed five hits and two runs before manager Craig Counsell brought in Corey Knebel to stop the Dodgers from putting a rally together. Knebel pitched 1.2 innings and struck out two batters and did not allow a hit.

Jeremy Jeffress pitched a perfect seventh inning before rookie Corbin Burnes retired the Dodgers three-up, three-down in both the eighth and ninth innings.

Perhaps the most significant aspect of the game—other than squaring the series at 3-3—was that the Brewers did not have to use ace reliever Josh Hader.

The Dodgers had closed to 5-2, but the Brewers tacked on a run in the seventh and another in the eighth, and Counsell was able to save Hader and have him at full rest for Saturday's finale.

Los Angeles manager Dave Roberts understood the significance of not forcing the Brewers to use Hader. "You would have liked to have kept the game close enough to make them use him tonight," Roberts said at his postgame press conference. "Because of the run differential, they didn't have to use him."

Counsell called not having to use Hader as "the best case scenario."

The Dodgers will send pitcher Walker Buehler to the mound for the decisive game, and the Brewers will counter with Jhoulys Chacin. Those two hooked up in Los Angeles in Game 3, and the Brewers came out on top in that game by a 4-0 score.

Chacin has not allowed a run in the postseason in 10.1 innings and has held opponents to a .162 average. Buehler has a 6.75 earned-run average and has allowed nine earned runs in 12.0 innings. Despite those difficulties, Buehler has struck out 15 hitters and opponents are hitting .182 off of him.

The Brewers got clutch hits from Ryan Braun, Jesus Aguilar, Mike Moustakas and Erik Kratz in the first inning. That took the pressure off of the home team and allowed them to dictate the pace of Game 6.

After that, the Brewers fans roared their approval for the rest of the game and helped pushed their team into a seventh meeting.

Prediction

The Brewers had a double victory in Game 6 as they won decisively and did not have to use their ace relief pitcher.

Hader has been the most dominant relief pitcher in the postseason, and Counsell will have a chance to use him for multiple innings in the seventh game. That has to give the Brewers manager an extra dose of confidence, and it will also cause anxiety for Roberts.

Combine that with Chacin's proven ability to shut down Dodgers hitters and a rejuvenated Milwaukee batting order and the Brewers have the advantage.

The Dodgers are a proven team that made it through to the World Series last year, and they will not be intimidated.

This will be a tight, low-scoring game, and Brewers will win with a late run, possibly in extra innings.

The Brewers win the National League pennant and will play the mighty Boston Red Sox in the World Series.

