Final Picks and Predictions for Entire WWE Evolution 2018 Match Card

Credit: WWE.com

It's almost time for Evolution 2018, kicking off with a pre-show scheduled for 6 p.m. ET on the WWE Network.

No matter what happens later tonight, the sheer fact this all-women's event is even happening to begin with is already fantastic, so there is plenty of goodwill to go around.

Some of that hype can be attributed to surefire classics to come, like Toni Storm vs. Io Shirai in the Mae Young Classic final and Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair capping off their rivalry in a Last Woman Standing match.

However, not everything is pure sunshine, as WWE has been focused on so many other things lately that the creative team dropped the ball with some of the matches on this card.

The Riott Squad vs. Bayley, Sasha Banks and Natalya leaves much to be desired, and the booking for the Battle Royal was about as lazy as could come.

It's anybody's guess how things will turn out on a grand scale, but with some educated guesswork, we can at least try to predict who will walk out of the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum victorious.

Before the bell rings, let's gaze into our crystal balls and give one final round of picks for the matches set to take place at Evolution 2018.