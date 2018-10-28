WWE Evolution 2018 Results: Reviewing Top Highlights and Low Points

11 of 11

This was likely never going to be a five-star classic, nor could it possibly follow up and surpass the fight between Lynch and Flair, but it did its job. The most important thing was that this was a marquee match to sell tickets and it followed through with that.

But while WWE will go out of the way to tout it as being more magnificent than it actually was, it's up to you to decide if you want to follow that narrative or not.

On the optimistic side, the crowd was into it and it was decent and exceeded expectations. On the realistic side, there was literally nothing special about this at all and it was one of the more underwhelming matches on the whole card.

Since this was the main event, it's worth calling it like it is and saying it wasn't the best match to end the night, but people are going to remember the concept of it more than the details.

As far as WWE is concerned, there's footage for highlight reels and the negatives will be swept under the rug in the hopes they're forgotten about in favor of the overall picture, which is much more important in the grand scheme of things than whether or not this particular match will win any awards.

All in all, this event would have been an even bigger success had WWE put more effort into its creation, but the women performing on this card made sure to give it their all and turn it into something to be proud of.



