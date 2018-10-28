Rhea Ripley Beats Dakota Kai to Retain NXT UK Women's Title at WWE Evolution

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistOctober 29, 2018

Credit: WWE.com

Rhea Ripley beat Dakota Kai prior to the all-women's WWE Evolution pay-per-view on Sunday to retain the NXT UK Women's Championship.

According to ESPN.com's Tim Fiorvanti, Ripley won in a bout that didn't air on WWE Network.

Sunday marked the first time the NXT UK women's title was defended since Ripley won a two-day, eight-woman tournament to become the inaugural champ in August.

The 22-year-old Australian competed in the 2017 Mae Young Classic, losing to Kai in the second round of the tournament.

Ripley has undergone an attitude change since last year, becoming more aggressive and ruthless inside the ring.

That style served her well in the 2018 Mae Young Classic, as she advanced to the semifinals before falling to Io Shirai.

Ripley turned in an impressive performance to retain her title, and while Kai seems likely to make an impact for the company moving forward, the Aussie already looks like a potential top star in the women's division.

           

