Report: Alex Tuch, Golden Knights Agree to 7-Year, $33.25M Contract Extension

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistOctober 19, 2018

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 04: Alex Tuch #89 of the Vegas Golden Knights skates against the Washington Capitals during the second period in Game Four of the 2018 NHL Stanley Cup Final at Capital One Arena on June 4, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

The Vegas Golden Knights and winger Alex Tuch reportedly reached an agreement Friday on a seven-year, $33.25 million contract extension. 

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reported details of the deal, which carries a $4.75 million annual cap hit.

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

