Report: Alex Tuch, Golden Knights Agree to 7-Year, $33.25M Contract Extension

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

The Vegas Golden Knights and winger Alex Tuch reportedly reached an agreement Friday on a seven-year, $33.25 million contract extension.

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reported details of the deal, which carries a $4.75 million annual cap hit.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.