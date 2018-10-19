Jose Mourinho Says He Would Like to Sign Eden Hazard for Manchester United

Christopher Lee/Getty Images

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has said he "would love" Eden Hazard to join him at Old Trafford, but believes Chelsea would never allow it.

The Special One's comments follow Hazard's admission he would like to work with the Portuguese coach once again in the future.

Speaking ahead of United's Premier League visit to Stamford Bridge on Saturday, Mourinho declared he would have no hesitation bringing the Belgium international to the Theatre of Dreams.

Per BBC Sport, Mourinho said:

"We had a good relationship, we were champions together, so I think the feelings are good.

"History says that when Eden Hazard is the best player in the Premier League, Chelsea is the champion.

"It happened with me, it happened with Antonio [Conte, in 2017]. The season is still in the beginning of course but, if he is the best player of the Premier League until now, which I think he is, Chelsea is top of the league because he's the kind of player who can make a huge difference.

"I would love to have him in Manchester United but I don't think Chelsea will sell him to Manchester United."

