Jose Mourinho Says He Would Like to Sign Eden Hazard for Manchester United

Rob Blanchette@@_Rob_BFeatured ColumnistOctober 19, 2018

COBHAM, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 18: Eden Hazard of Chelsea poses with his EA Sports Player of the Month Award for September 2018 at Chelsea Training Ground on October 18, 2018 in Cobham, England. (Photo by Christopher Lee/Getty Images)
Christopher Lee/Getty Images

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has said he "would love" Eden Hazard to join him at Old Trafford, but believes Chelsea would never allow it. 

The Special One's comments follow Hazard's admission he would like to work with the Portuguese coach once again in the future.

Speaking ahead of United's Premier League visit to Stamford Bridge on Saturday, Mourinho declared he would have no hesitation bringing the Belgium international to the Theatre of Dreams.

Per BBC Sport, Mourinho said:

"We had a good relationship, we were champions together, so I think the feelings are good.

"History says that when Eden Hazard is the best player in the Premier League, Chelsea is the champion.

"It happened with me, it happened with Antonio [Conte, in 2017]. The season is still in the beginning of course but, if he is the best player of the Premier League until now, which I think he is, Chelsea is top of the league because he's the kind of player who can make a huge difference.

"I would love to have him in Manchester United but I don't think Chelsea will sell him to Manchester United."

                                     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Sarri Humble Before First Encounter with Mourinho

    Manchester United logo
    Manchester United

    Sarri Humble Before First Encounter with Mourinho

    Dominic Fifield
    via the Guardian

    Alaves Beat Celta to Go Top of La Liga

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Alaves Beat Celta to Go Top of La Liga

    Rob Blanchette
    via Bleacher Report

    Bayern's Hoeness Savages 'S--t' Juan Bernat

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Bayern's Hoeness Savages 'S--t' Juan Bernat

    Tom Sunderland
    via Bleacher Report

    Bournemouth Have No Plans to Lose Nathan Ake

    Manchester United logo
    Manchester United

    Bournemouth Have No Plans to Lose Nathan Ake

    Rob Blanchette
    via Bleacher Report