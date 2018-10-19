La Liga Table 2018 Week 9: Updated Standings Following Friday's Results

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Alaves' amazing start to the season continued on Friday, as they stormed to the top of La Liga after beating Celta Vigo 1-0 on the road.

Tomas Pina's effort shortly before the hour mark allowed Alaves to claim their fifth win in nine league games.

The victory sees the Babazorros leapfrog Sevilla in the standings ahead of this weekend's fixtures.

Here's the latest Spanish standings:

La Liga Standings

(Matches Played, Goal Difference and Points)

1. Alaves 9, 4, 17

2. Sevilla 8, 10, 16

3. Barcelona 8, 10, 15

4. Atletico Madrid 8, 5, 15

5. Real Madrid 8, 5, 14

6. Espanyol 8, 4, 14

7. Real Valladolid 8, 1, 12

8. Real Betis 8, -1, 12

9. Real Sociedad 8, 1, 11

10. Celta Vigo 9, 0, 10

11. Levante 8, -2, 10

12. Eibar 8, -3, 10

13. Getafe 8, -1, 9

14. Valencia 8, -1, 9

15. Girona 8, -3, 9

16. Villarreal 8, -1, 8

17. Athletic Bilbao 7, -4, 7

18. Leganes 8, -5, 7

19. Rayo Vallecano 7, -8, 5

20. Huesca 8, -11, 5

Friday Recap

Alaves coach Abelardo witnessed one of the greatest nights of his managerial career, as his side went top of La Liga.

Celta dominated for long periods of the match in front of their home fans, but his men did just enough to take three points.

Brais Mendez went close for the hosts in the opening stages. Iago Aspas soon fed Sofiane Boufal, but the Morocco international blazed high and wide.

The visitors showed signs of life as the interval approached, but Celta remained in control of their own destiny.

Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

The winning goal came after 58 minutes. Pina was the hero for Alaves as he buried his effort from close range.

Celta were triggered by going behind, and they flooded forward at every opportunity to grab an equaliser. However, the home fans were sighing as their team failed to find the quality they desperately needed.

Aspas was disappointing in the attack, with the Spain international failing to provide the moment of magic needed for the Sky Blues.