La Liga Table 2018 Week 9: Updated Standings Following Friday's Results

Rob Blanchette@@_Rob_BFeatured ColumnistOctober 19, 2018

VALENCIA, SPAIN - SEPTEMBER 30: coach Abelardo Fernandez of Deportivo Alaves during the La Liga Santander match between Levante v Deportivo Alaves at the Estadi Ciutat de Valencia on September 30, 2018 in Valencia Spain (Photo by Jeroen Meuwsen/Soccrates/Getty Images)
Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Alaves' amazing start to the season continued on Friday, as they stormed to the top of La Liga after beating Celta Vigo 1-0 on the road.

Tomas Pina's effort shortly before the hour mark allowed Alaves to claim their fifth win in nine league games.

The victory sees the Babazorros leapfrog Sevilla in the standings ahead of this weekend's fixtures.

Here's the latest Spanish standings:

                                                                                

La Liga Standings 

(Matches Played, Goal Difference and Points)            

1. Alaves 9, 4, 17

2. Sevilla 8, 10, 16

3. Barcelona 8, 10, 15

4. Atletico Madrid 8, 5, 15

5. Real Madrid 8, 5, 14

6. Espanyol 8, 4, 14

7. Real Valladolid 8, 1, 12

8. Real Betis 8, -1, 12

9. Real Sociedad 8, 1, 11

10. Celta Vigo 9, 0, 10

11. Levante 8, -2, 10

12. Eibar 8, -3, 10

13. Getafe 8, -1, 9

14. Valencia 8, -1, 9

15. Girona 8, -3, 9

16. Villarreal 8, -1, 8

17. Athletic Bilbao 7, -4, 7

18. Leganes 8, -5, 7

19. Rayo Vallecano 7, -8, 5

20. Huesca 8, -11, 5

                

Friday Recap

Alaves coach Abelardo witnessed one of the greatest nights of his managerial career, as his side went top of La Liga.

Celta dominated for long periods of the match in front of their home fans, but his men did just enough to take three points.

Brais Mendez went close for the hosts in the opening stages. Iago Aspas soon fed Sofiane Boufal, but the Morocco international blazed high and wide.

The visitors showed signs of life as the interval approached, but Celta remained in control of their own destiny.

VITORIA-GASTEIZ, SPAIN - APRIL 07: Tomas Pina of Deportivo Alaves reacts during the La Liga match between Deportivo Alaves and Getafe CF at Mendizorroza stadium on April 7, 2018 in Vitoria-Gasteiz, Spain. (Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images
Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

The winning goal came after 58 minutes. Pina was the hero for Alaves as he buried his effort from close range.

Celta were triggered by going behind, and they flooded forward at every opportunity to grab an equaliser. However, the home fans were sighing as their team failed to find the quality they desperately needed.

Aspas was disappointing in the attack, with the Spain international failing to provide the moment of magic needed for the Sky Blues. 

Related

    Sarri: Man Utd Have Prem's Best Squad 🤔

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Sarri: Man Utd Have Prem's Best Squad 🤔

    Husmukh Kerai
    via Metro

    Mourinho Calm Before Man Utd's Trip to Chelsea

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Mourinho Calm Before Man Utd's Trip to Chelsea

    Charlotte Duncker
    via men

    The Lost Genius of Neymar's Best Friend

    World Football logo
    World Football

    The Lost Genius of Neymar's Best Friend

    Marcus Alves
    via Bleacher Report

    Klopp: Nations League Is Too Much

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Klopp: Nations League Is Too Much

    Tom Sunderland
    via Bleacher Report