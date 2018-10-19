Jaylon Kerley Facing 4 Years in Jail for Spitting on Pizza at Comerica Park

Mark Cunningham/Getty Images

Former food service worker Jaylon Kerley faces four years in jail after pleading guilty to felony and misdemeanor food-law violations on Wednesday after an Instagram video appeared to show him spitting on a pizza at Comerica Park in September.

The Associated Press reported Kerley's guilty plea, noting that his lawyer acknowledged the 21-year-old is "remorseful" for his inappropriate behavior.

Kerley was arrested and fired from his job on Sept. 23, two days after the incident occurred. According to WXYZ-TV Detroit, this may not have been the first time Kerley spit on food he prepared for customers:

WXYZ reported a judge ordered Kerley be tested for infectious diseases. Kerley tested negative for Hepatitis A, HIV and sexually transmitted diseases, according to the Detroit Free Press' Marc Daalder.

Kerley's sentencing will take place on Nov. 15.