Jaylon Kerley Facing 4 Years in Jail for Spitting on Pizza at Comerica Park

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistOctober 19, 2018

DETROIT, MI - APRIL 22: A general view of Comerica Park during the game between the Kansas City Royals and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on April 22, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. The Royals defeated the Tigers 8-5. (Photo by Mark Cunningham/MLB Photos via Getty Images)
Mark Cunningham/Getty Images

Former food service worker Jaylon Kerley faces four years in jail after pleading guilty to felony and misdemeanor food-law violations on Wednesday after an Instagram video appeared to show him spitting on a pizza at Comerica Park in September. 

The Associated Press reported Kerley's guilty plea, noting that his lawyer acknowledged the 21-year-old is "remorseful" for his inappropriate behavior.

Kerley was arrested and fired from his job on Sept. 23, two days after the incident occurred. According to WXYZ-TV Detroit, this may not have been the first time Kerley spit on food he prepared for customers:

WXYZ reported a judge ordered Kerley be tested for infectious diseases. Kerley tested negative for Hepatitis A, HIV and sexually transmitted diseases, according to the Detroit Free Press' Marc Daalder.

Kerley's sentencing will take place on Nov. 15.

Related

    World Series Start Times Announced

    MLB logo
    MLB

    World Series Start Times Announced

    Alec Nathan
    via Bleacher Report

    Worst Landing Spots for Every Top Free Agent

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Worst Landing Spots for Every Top Free Agent

    Joel Reuter
    via Bleacher Report

    $217M Ace Price Finally Shows Up in a Playoff Game

    MLB logo
    MLB

    $217M Ace Price Finally Shows Up in a Playoff Game

    Zachary D. Rymer
    via Bleacher Report

    Red Sox Are Going to the World Series! Get Your Gear 🛒

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Red Sox Are Going to the World Series! Get Your Gear 🛒

    Fanatics
    via Fanatics