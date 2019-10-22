Redskins' Adrian Peterson Dealing with 2 Ankle Injuries, Says He's 'Good'

Will Newton/Getty Images

Washington running back Adrian Peterson told Josina Anderson of ESPN he has a Grade 1 high ankle sprain and a Grade 2 low ankle sprain but is "good" ahead of the team's Thursday night matchup with the Minnesota Vikings.

Peterson managed 81 yards on 20 carries in Washington's loss to the San Francisco 49ers. The running back's injury was revealed when Peterson appeared on the team's injury report for Week 8.



Peterson managed to do a solid job of staying on the field early on in his career, appearing in at least 14 games in six of his first seven seasons. However, the wear and tear of being a workhorse back has taken its toll on the 6'1", 220-pound Peterson.

He tore his ACL in 2011 and later suffered a torn meniscus in 2016. He was limited to just 10 games between the New Orleans Saints and the Arizona Cardinals in 2017 due to a neck injury. He then dealt with ankle, knee and shoulder injuries last season, though he was able to play in all 16 contests.

Between his age and his concerning injury history, Peterson went unsigned deep into last offseason before Washington gave him a chance to prove he can still move the football. All he did was record his eighth 1,000-yard season while finding the end zone seven times.

The 34-year-old has followed that up by rushing for 307 yards and one touchdowns on 83 carries in six games this season.

Peterson let it be known in September 2018 that he not only plans on playing for three to four more years, but he plans on playing at a high level as well. And he's determined to prove himself.

"Being out two years, but coming off the injury in Minnesota and the injury last year, of course there's a lot that I have to prove in order to be able to show that," Peterson said, according to ESPN's John Keim. "Inside, I know that I feel I am. It's just about doing it for a full season."

Last year was a good start. But now, the seven-time Pro Bowler will have to overcome this latest injury as he looks to prolong his career.

If Peterson is unable to go, Washington would likely turn to Wendell Smallwood to carry the load in the backfield if Chris Thompson remains out with a toe injury.

