World Series 2018: TV Schedule Guide and More Known Info

The Boston Red Sox are sitting at home awaiting their opponent for the 2018 World Series.

Boston dominated the Houston Astros over five games in the ALCS to secure its berth in the Fall Classic against either the Los Angeles Dodgers or Milwaukee Brewers.

The Red Sox are in an ideal position, as they'll be fully rested for the World Series and get to start the best-of-seven series at Fenway Park.

Outside of the facts mentioned above, we don't know much about what will take place during the World Series, but we'll find out more as soon as Friday if the Dodgers close out the NLCS in Milwaukee.

2018 World Series Schedule

Game 1: Tuesday, October 23 (Time TBD, Fox)

Game 2: Wednesday, October 24 (Time TBD, Fox)

Game 3: Friday, October 26 (Time TBD, Fox)

Game 4: Saturday, October 27 (Time TBD, Fox)

Game 5: Sunday, October 28 (Time TBD, Fox)

Game 6: Tuesday, October 30 (Time TBD, Fox)

Game 7: Wednesday, October 31 (Time TBD, Fox)

Known Info

Red Sox Will Be Fresh Entering World Series

After clinching the American League pennant Thursday, the Red Sox earned four valuable days off before beginning the World Series at home.

The rest matters most to the pitching staff, which was managed well in the ALCS by manager Alex Cora.

Chris Sale, who was slated to start Game 6 of the ALCS, is most likely going to take the ball for Game 1 of the World Series with over a week of rest.

ALCS Game 5 starter David Price would be in line to start Game 2 for the Red Sox if they keep the same rotation from the first two postseason series.

In that case, Price would be working on five days of rest, which is something you rarely see in the postseason.

The extended layoff will also benefit the Boston bullpen, and it gives Cora an opportunity to use Nathan Eovaldi or Rick Porcello in relief during the first two games of the series.

Cora could opt to use his projected starters for Games 3 and 4 for an inning or two of relief, like he did during the ALCS, to bridge the gap between the starters and closer Craig Kimbrel.

Regardless of which strategy Cora employs, his pitching staff will be fresher than the NL champion who would have three days off at most, with at least one of them reserved for travel.

World Series Opens At Fenway Park

Boston clinched home-field advantage in the World Series with its ALCS victory because it recorded the best regular-season record in baseball of 108-54.

During the regular season, the Red Sox were 57-24 at Fenway Park, but they were only 2-2 in their home stadium in the first two rounds of the postseason.

While losing at home in the postseason is never a good thing, the Red Sox went up against two of the best road teams in Major League Baseball in the first two rounds.

The Houston Astros and New York Yankees both had better road marks than the two teams left in the National League.

In their last three World Series appearances, all of which have resulted in championships, the Red Sox won all but one of the first two games at home.

Boston took the first two games of the 2004 and 2007 World Series on its way to sweeps of St. Louis and Colorado, while it split Games 1 and 2 with the Cardinals in 2013 before claiming the title in six games.

If the Red Sox get off to a similar start Tuesday and Wednesday, they'll enter either Dodger Stadium or Miller Park with a two-game lead and the opportunity to add to their five road victories in the postseason.

