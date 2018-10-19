NBA Rumors: Tyler Hansbrough Agrees to Contract with Zhejiang Golden Bulls

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Seven-year NBA veteran Tyler Hansbrough reportedly agreed to terms on a contract with the Chinese Basketball Association's Zhejiang Golden Bulls for the 2018-19 season, according to Sportando.

Hansbrough, who has not played in the NBA since the 2015-16 season, spent last season in the CBA with the Guangzhou Long-Lions.

In 39 games, the 2009 first-round pick averaged 20.9 points, 9.9 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game while shooting 59.1 percent from the field.

Prior to his move to China, Hansbrough sputtered at the back end of the Charlotte Hornets' rotation and managed averages of 2.4 points and two rebounds in 7.8 minutes a night.

Latching on with the Golden Bulls should afford the UNC legend a far bigger opportunity as he seeks to experience a mid-career resurgence and catch the eyes of NBA scouts looking for late-season additions who can contribute once the CBA campaign comes to a close.