NBA Rumors: Tyler Hansbrough Agrees to Contract with Zhejiang Golden Bulls

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistOctober 19, 2018

Charlotte Hornets forward Tyler Hansbrough (50) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Jan. 10, 2016, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Seven-year NBA veteran Tyler Hansbrough reportedly agreed to terms on a contract with the Chinese Basketball Association's Zhejiang Golden Bulls for the 2018-19 season, according to Sportando

Hansbrough, who has not played in the NBA since the 2015-16 season, spent last season in the CBA with the Guangzhou Long-Lions. 

In 39 games, the 2009 first-round pick averaged 20.9 points, 9.9 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game while shooting 59.1 percent from the field. 

Prior to his move to China, Hansbrough sputtered at the back end of the Charlotte Hornets' rotation and managed averages of 2.4 points and two rebounds in 7.8 minutes a night. 

Latching on with the Golden Bulls should afford the UNC legend a far bigger opportunity as he seeks to experience a mid-career resurgence and catch the eyes of NBA scouts looking for late-season additions who can contribute once the CBA campaign comes to a close.   

Related

    LeBron's Lakers Are Fast, Fun and Flawed

    NBA logo
    NBA

    LeBron's Lakers Are Fast, Fun and Flawed

    Adam Fromal
    via Bleacher Report

    Blazers Spoil LeBron's Laker Debut

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Blazers Spoil LeBron's Laker Debut

    Alec Nathan
    via Bleacher Report

    B/R Kicks Watch: Best of Thursday Night 🔥

    NBA logo
    NBA

    B/R Kicks Watch: Best of Thursday Night 🔥

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Heat 'Pulls the Plug' on Jimmy Talks for Now

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Heat 'Pulls the Plug' on Jimmy Talks for Now

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report