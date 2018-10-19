Copa del Rey Draw 2018-19: Schedule of Dates for Round-of-32 Fixtures

Denis Doyle/Getty Images

Barcelona will face third-tier side Cultural Leonesa in the round of 32 of the 2018-19 Copa del Rey as they kick off the defence of their title.

La Liga sides were introduced to this year's tournament in Friday's draw, and Real Madrid will take on UD Melilla, another side from the Spanish third tier.

The Spanish Football Federation provided the draw in full, with the two legs of each tie set to take place on October 31 and December 5:

