Oscar De La Hoya Responds to Floyd Mayweather, 'Never Resort to Hitting Women'

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistOctober 19, 2018

Oscar De La Hoya, left, and Floyd Mayweather Jr. trade blows during the third round of their WBC super welterweight world championship boxing match on Saturday, May 5, 2007, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Eric Jamison)
Eric Jamison/Associated Press

The feud between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Oscar De La Hoya escalated when the two boxing icons exchanged words on social media on Thursday.

After saying Canelo Alvarez was the "easiest fight" of his career earlier in the day, Mayweather took to Twitter on Thursday to post a previously leaked photo of the Golden Boy in fishnet stockings, including "I fought her and her name is Oscar 'Golden Girl' Dela Hoya" in the caption:

Mayweather defeated De La Hoya in the ring via split decision in May 2007.

De La Hoya took exception to the post and referenced Mayweather's troubled past:

Mayweather was sentenced to 90 days in jail after pleading guilty to domestic violence in December 2011, and in 2014 Deadspin noted Mayweather's involvement in "at least seven separate physical assaults on five different women that resulted in arrest or citation."

Related

    Murata: I'd Like To Fight Canelo - But Without The Mexican Beef!

    Boxing logo
    Boxing

    Murata: I'd Like To Fight Canelo - But Without The Mexican Beef!

    BoxingScene.com
    via BoxingScene.com

    Wilder Opens Up on Fury and THAT Mascot

    Boxing logo
    Boxing

    Wilder Opens Up on Fury and THAT Mascot

    via Mail Online

    Canelo: I'm Not Desperate, Mayweather Rematch is Good For Fans

    Boxing logo
    Boxing

    Canelo: I'm Not Desperate, Mayweather Rematch is Good For Fans

    BoxingScene.com
    via BoxingScene.com

    Felix Alvarado Prepares To Hit Philippines For IBF Title Rumble

    Boxing logo
    Boxing

    Felix Alvarado Prepares To Hit Philippines For IBF Title Rumble

    BoxingScene.com
    via BoxingScene.com