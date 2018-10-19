Oscar De La Hoya Responds to Floyd Mayweather, 'Never Resort to Hitting Women'

Eric Jamison/Associated Press

The feud between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Oscar De La Hoya escalated when the two boxing icons exchanged words on social media on Thursday.

After saying Canelo Alvarez was the "easiest fight" of his career earlier in the day, Mayweather took to Twitter on Thursday to post a previously leaked photo of the Golden Boy in fishnet stockings, including "I fought her and her name is Oscar 'Golden Girl' Dela Hoya" in the caption:

Mayweather defeated De La Hoya in the ring via split decision in May 2007.

De La Hoya took exception to the post and referenced Mayweather's troubled past:

Mayweather was sentenced to 90 days in jail after pleading guilty to domestic violence in December 2011, and in 2014 Deadspin noted Mayweather's involvement in "at least seven separate physical assaults on five different women that resulted in arrest or citation."