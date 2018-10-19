Jasper Cillessen Says Matthijs de Ligt, Frenkie de Jong Would Love Barcelona

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Barcelona goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen has revealed he has spoken to Ajax defender Matthijs de Ligt about his links to the Catalans and said all of his international team-mates, including Frenkie de Jong, would love to play for the club.

The stopper spoke to Sport's Javier Giraldo after the international break and touched on the team's reported interest in his two compatriots. When he was asked if he and De Ligt spoke about the Catalans, he said: "He was at my table during every dinner, so we spoke a lot—but not just about Barcelona, about a lot of things."

He also revealed De Ligt said Barcelona is a great club and went on to state the Camp Nou would be a dream destination for all of the Netherlands internationals: "Yes, everybody in the national team would like to play for Barcelona because it's one of the best teams in the world."

The two were regulars for Ajax last season and more than held their own despite their relative lack of experience. De Ligt is just 19, while De Jong is 21.

They have also impressed on international duty, starring in the 3-0 win over 2014 world champions Germany:

As noted by Cillessen, Ajax have already made it clear they're not willing to part with De Jong in January, and the same is likely true for his team-mate. The Amsterdam club haven't won the Eredivisie title since the 2013-14 campaign and are desperate to keep their core together to change that this term.

Barcelona's interest in the duo makes sense due to the club's needs. Samuel Umtiti's injury has highlighted a lack of depth at centre-back, and Gerard Pique's decreasing level of play has led to calls for a long-term replacement.

The Catalan press appears to be growing frustrated with the former Manchester United man, per Sport Witness:

In the case of De Jong, Giraldo hinted in his interview with Cillessen there's no real back-up to Sergio Busquets in the squad. Ivan Rakitic hasn't been at his best since his phenomenal World Cup showing, and he's been linked with a move to Paris Saint-Germain, per Sport.

Landing both seems almost impossible for the Catalans, as Ajax will surely hold out for massive transfer fees for their talented duo. A package deal could be an option, but the more likely scenario would see the two split up, with clubs spending big to land one.