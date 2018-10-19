Alexis Sanchez Reportedly Considering Manchester United Departure

Rory Marsden@@roomarsdenFeatured ColumnistOctober 19, 2018

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 06: Alexis Sanchez of Manchester United during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Newcastle United at Old Trafford on October 6, 2018 in Manchester, United Kingdom. (Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)
Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Alexis Sanchez is reportedly considering a move away from Manchester United just nine months on from his transfer from Arsenal to Old Trafford. 

According to the Daily Mail's Jack Gaughan, the Chilean's agent is trying "to gauge the level of interest" in the forward by "sounding out" various clubs across Europe after a disappointing start to Sanchez's career at United. 

Sanchez, 29, joined United back in January in a swap deal with Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

The move was widely seen as a major coup for the Red Devils as Manchester City had also been heavily linked with the prolific forward.

However, the former Barcelona man has been surprisingly poor since moving to Manchester.

He has netted only three Premier League goals in 18 appearances and does not seem to have benefitted from a free summer after Chile failed to qualify for the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

His late winner in United's most recent outing against Newcastle United ended a lengthy scoring drought, per Squawka:

Per Gaughan, Sanchez's September split from his long-term girlfriend Mayte Rodriguez has been cited by some sources as a reason for his poor form.

But he has been lacking his usual edge ever since he joined United and may struggle to attract interest from other clubs even if he does want a move.

Per BBC Sport, Sanchez signed a four-and-a-half-year deal worth £14 million a year after tax when he joined United.

Very few clubs in the world would be prepared to match those wages, especially given his current form.

So it is unlikely Sanchez will be going anywhere anytime soon, and United fans will hope he can re-find his best form as they look to recover from a poor start to the season. 

