MLB Playoffs 2018: Updated LCS Bracket, TV Schedule and Live-Stream Guide

The Los Angeles Dodgers are one win away from setting up one of the most talked-about World Series in recent memory.

Los Angeles carries a 3-2 advantage in the NLCS into Miller Park ahead of Friday's Game 6 against the Milwaukee Brewers.

If the Dodgers join the Red Sox in the 2018 World Series, it would mark the second time the franchises have met in the Fall Classic—and the first time since 1916.

Milwaukee isn't out of the postseason yet, but it will need a pair of perfect performances to earn the ballclub's second World Series berth.

Friday, October 19

NLCS Game 6: Los Angeles at Milwaukee (8:39 p.m. ET, FS1)

Saturday, October 20

NLCS Game 7: Los Angeles at Milwaukee (8:09 p.m. ET, FS1)*

*If necessary. Games can be live-streamed on Fox Sports Go or via the Fox Sports App.

Miley Tasked with Keeping Milwaukee's Season Alive

Milwaukee pitcher Wade Miley was an unlikely focal point of Game 5, as he exited after facing one batter as part of manager Craig Counsell's plan to rely on his bullpen for the majority of the game.

The second half of the plan was to start Miley in Game 6 at Miller Park on full rest after he threw 5.2 scoreless innings in Game 2.

Miley's been one of the most effective pitchers in the postseason, as he's given up five hits in 10.1 innings without giving up a run.

From Milwaukee's perspective, Miley is the perfect player to halt any momentum the Dodgers gained at home in Games 4 and 5.

Miley will have his manager's trust, but don't expect him to last more than six innings given how much Counsell has relied on his bullpen.

During his time on the mound, Miley must keep the Los Angeles hitters off balance and allow his teammates to open up an advantage at the dish.

If he accomplishes the goal of producing six solid innings, the Brewers should turn to Josh Hader and possibly one or two more relievers to close out the victory.

The most important impact left by Miley's quality start will be the rest it hands the bullpen, as we could easily see Counsell utilize a bullpen-heavy platoon in Game 7.

Will Dodgers Alter Lineup Again?

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts delivered a surprise of his own to start Game 5, as he moved Cody Bellinger to the leadoff spot after he recorded two hits off the bench in Game 4.

With Miley once again scheduled to start, it will be interesting to see how Roberts aligns his order, as he put Bellinger at the top of a lineup dominated by right-handed hitters to face the Milwaukee left-hander.

Bellinger earned a five-pitch walk in the first inning against Miley and ignited a seventh-inning rally with a double to left field.

The versatile 23-year-old did enough in Game 5 to keep his place in the lineup, and it seems likely he will lead off against Miley.

However, Roberts could move Chris Taylor back to the leadoff position and drop Bellinger further down the order in an attempt to produce more hits with runners in scoring position.

A change similar to the one Roberts made in the fourth inning of Game 5 could be made to start Game 6, but that would mean an extra left-handed bat would be added to the lineup.

Bringing in an additional left-handed bat in the form of Joc Pederson might not seem ideal because the 26-year-old holds a .181 career average against southpaws, but the outfielder has three home runs and 5 RBI in 21 at-bats at Miller Park.

Keeping Bellinger and adding Pederson would force Max Muncy to the bench and put Taylor at second base to start the contest, with Bellinger and Pederson both hitting behind Manny Machado.

Given the stakes of the game and the versatility of his roster, Roberts can change his combination of players on the field at any time. And he will make the tweaks that will benefit the Dodgers.

