World Series 2018: Full Schedule and Players Who Will Decide MLB Championship

One half of the participants for the 2018 World Series has been determined, as the Boston Red Sox captured the American League pennant Thursday night.

We'll know Boston's opponent by Saturday, and possibly as early as Friday, as the Los Angeles Dodgers hold a 3-2 NLCS lead over the Milwaukee Brewers going into Friday's Game 6 at Miller Park.

Boston is making its first appearance in the Fall Classic since 2013, when it defeated the St. Louis Cardinals in six games.

When the World Series begins Tuesday at Fenway Park, the Red Sox will be facing their third different National League foe in their fourth World Series appearance since 2004.

In every World Series, a few breakout stars emerge, and Boston's ALCS victory gave us a glimpse as to which players might fill that role. Meanwhile, we have an idea who could feature in a starring spot for the eventual National League champion.

2018 World Series Schedule

Game 1: Tuesday, October 23 (Time TBD, Fox)

Game 2: Wednesday, October 24 (Time TBD, Fox)

Game 3: Friday, October 26 (Time TBD, Fox)

Game 4: Saturday, October 27 (Time TBD, Fox)

Game 5: Sunday, October 28 (Time TBD, Fox)

Game 6: Tuesday, October 30 (Time TBD, Fox)

Game 7: Wednesday, October 31 (Time TBD, Fox)

Players Who Will Decide Championship

David Price



David Price's ALCS Game 5 start was hopefully a turning point in his postseason career.

Price, whose playoff struggles have been well documented in recent weeks, tossed six scoreless innings to help the Red Sox down the Houston Astros 4-1 Thursday.

Thursday's outing marked the first time Price gave up less than two runs in a postseason start, which is a welcome development for a Boston team counting on its rotation to alleviate the pressure on the bullpen.

Chris Sale should start Game 1 of the World Series, which would set up Price for a Game 2 outing on the mound, similar to what we saw in the ALDS and ALCS.

Now that Price has confidence behind him from earning his first postseason victory as a starter, he could produce a similar performance at Fenway Park against the NL champion.

Before Thursday, the idea of using Price out of the bullpen was a good one, and it still might be if the Red Sox need to close out a tight game on the road.

If Boston manager Alex Cora sticks with the same rotation he utilized in the ALCS, Price would be available for an inning or two between Games 2 and 6.

Cora showed in the clinching victory over the Astros that he's not afraid to use a starter in a key relief role, as ALCS Game 3 starter Nathan Eovaldi threw 1.1 innings to set up closer Craig Kimbrel.

No matter which role he fills late in the series, Price will benefit from another strong start in Game 2 and be the difference-maker no one expected he could be as recently as Thursday afternoon.

Yasiel Puig

The Dodgers will clinch the National League pennant in Milwaukee, and after that, they will rely on an unlikely star at the plate to be competitive at Fenway Park in Games 1 and 2 of the World Series.

In each of his past six postseason series, Yasiel Puig has recorded at least three hits, with the 2017 NLDS and NLCS being his most successful outings.

Puig's bat is starting to come alive against the Brewers, as he has four hits in the past three NLCS games, and he will increase that production in the World Series with the Red Sox more concerned with other batters in the Los Angeles order.

The Boston pitchers will be forced to pitch to Puig, who normally resides further down the order, because they will have so much focus on limiting the production of Justin Turner, Manny Machado and others.

That careful strategy will end up in a few walks that set the stage for the back end of the Los Angeles lineup to drive in runs.

With Puig beginning to heat up at the plate again, he will come up with a few hits in clutch situations and record a game-winning hit at some point in the series.

