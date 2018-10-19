Fantasy Football Week 7 Rankings: Matchups We Love and Player Stat Projections

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

If you had the Denver Broncos defense, wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders and/or running back Phillip Lindsay, your Week 7 fantasy football performance is off to an excellent start as they collectively led their team to a resounding 45-10 victory over the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday Night Football.

Moving ahead, here's a look at some Week 7 rankings for quarterback, running back, wide receiver and tight end alongside the top matchups for each position. You can find a few stat projections as well.

The point totals listed next to each name are based off scoring in point-per-reception leagues.

Week 7 Rankings

Top 10 Quarterbacks

1. Atlanta Falcons QB Matt Ryan (vs. New York Giants): 350 yards, 3 TD (26 points)

2. Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes (vs. Cincinnati Bengals): 325 yards, 3 TD (25 points)

3. Cincinnati Bengals QB Andy Dalton (at Kansas City Chiefs): 300 passing yards, 3 TD (24 points)

4. Los Angeles Chargers QB Philip Rivers (vs. Tennessee Titans at Wembley Stadium in London): 300 passing yards, 3 TD (24 points)

5. Carolina Panthers QB Cam Newton (at Philadelphia Eagles): 200 passing yards, 50 rushing yards, 1 passing TD, 1 rushing TD, 1 INT (21 points)

6. Los Angeles Rams QB Jared Goff (at San Francisco 49ers): 325 passing yards, 2 TD (21 points)

7. Cleveland Browns QB Baker Mayfield (at Tampa Bay Buccaneers): 325 yards, 2 TD, 1 INT (19 points)

8. New Orleans Saints QB Drew Brees (at Baltimore Ravens): 325 yards, 2 TD, 1 INT (19 points)

9. Detroit Lions QB Matt Stafford (at Miami Dolphins): 300 yards, 2 TD, 1 INT (18 points)

10. Philadelphia Eagles QB Carson Wentz (vs. Carolina Panthers): 225 passing yards, 30 rushing yards, 2 passing TD, 1 INT (18 points)

Best Quarterback Matchup: Cleveland QB Baker Mayfield (at Tampa Bay)

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have allowed a league-worst 34.6 points per game through five games. The team is also last in yards allowed per play (6.9), net passing yards allowed per attempt (8.6), most passing touchdowns allowed per game (3.2), completion rate allowed (76.8 percent) and quarterback rating allowed (129.5).

Tampa Bay has just one interception through five games and an adjusted sack rate of 5.3 percent, which is the fifth-worst mark in the league. That latter figure may be last in the league if not for defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul, who has more sacks (five) than the rest of the team combined (four).

The Bucs fired defensive coordinator Mike Smith and promoted Mark Duffner to the position, but one has to wonder how much of an impact he will have given the team's significant struggles.

This may provide Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield an opportunity to have a career-best performance. Mayfield completed 17 of 23 passes for 201 yards in two-plus quarters against the New York Jets in Week 3, but he hasn't found as much success since then, completing just 52.3 percent of his passes and throwing five interceptions (to just four touchdowns).

Still, this is a prime spot for a bounce back, and look for Mayfield to do so en route to a great day for the Browns offense.

Top 15 Running Backs

1. Los Angeles Rams RB Todd Gurley (at San Francisco 49ers): 6 catches, 170 yards from scrimmage, 2 TD (35 points)

2. New York Giants RB Saquon Barkley (at Atlanta Falcons): 6 catches, 150 yards from scrimmage, 2 TD (33 points)

3. Carolina Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey (at Philadelphia Eagles): 7 catches, 100 yards from scrimmage, 1 TD (23 points)

4. Los Angeles Chargers RB Melvin Gordon (vs. Tennessee Titans): 6 catches, 100 yards from scrimmage, 1 TD (22 points)

5. Dallas Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott (at Washington Redskins): 4 catches, 100 yards from scrimmage, 1 TD (20 points)

6. Chicago Bears RB Tarik Cohen (vs. New England Patriots): 7 catches, 70 yards from scrimmage, 1 TD (20 points)

7. New Orleans Saints RB Alvin Kamara (at Baltimore Ravens): 5 catches, 80 yards from scrimmage, 1 TD (19 points)

8. Cincinnati Bengals RB Joe Mixon (at Kansas City Chiefs): 4 catches, 80 yards from scrimmage, 1 TD (18 points)

9. Kansas City Chiefs RB Kareem Hunt (vs. Cincinnati Bengals): 3 catches, 80 yards from scrimmage, 1 TD (17 points)

10. Cleveland Browns RB Duke Johnson (at Tampa Bay Buccaneers): 5 catches, 60 yards from scrimmage, 1 TD (17 points)

11. New England Patriots RB James White (at Chicago Bears): 8 catches, 70 yards from scrimmage (15 points)

12. Jacksonville Jaguars RB TJ Yeldon (vs. Houston Texans): 3 catches, 60 yards from scrimmage, 1 TD (15 points)

13. Detroit Lions RB Kerryon Johnson (at Miami Dolphins): 2 catches, 70 yards from scrimmage, 1 TD (15 p0ints)

14. New Orleans Saints RB Mark Ingram (at Baltimore Ravens): 2 catches, 60 yards from scrimmage, 1 TD (14 points)

15. Atlanta Falcons RB Tevin Coleman (vs. New York Giants): 2 catches, 60 yards from scrimmage, 1 TD (14 points)

Best Running Back Matchup: Cincinnati RB Joe Mixon (at Kansas City)

The Kansas City Chiefs' defensive numbers against running backs are statistically the worst in the league, per Football Outsiders. Kansas City is last in rush defense DVOA (defense-adjusted value over average), last in adjusted line yards, last in receiving yards allowed to running backs per game and second-last in running back yards per carry.

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon theoretically has the best matchup on the slate given Kansas City's problems against the run. However, that distinction comes with an asterisk: If the high-scoring Chiefs jump out to a early lead of multiple scores, the Bengals may be forced to abandon the run as they attempt to quickly get back in the game with an abundance of passes.

Mixon can be a pass-catching threat out of the backfield, though, as he has 13 receptions for 99 yards and a touchdown in addition to his 336 rushing yards and two scores.

The Chiefs are touchdown favorites in this game, with an over/under total of 58 points, per OddsShark. If the game turns into a back-and-forth shootout as the Vegas numbers imply, Mixon should see a lot of action.

Top 25 Wide Receivers

1. Atlanta Falcons WR Julio Jones (vs. New York Giants): 11 catches, 160 yards, 1 TD (33 points)

2. Minnesota Vikings WR Adam Thielen (at New York Jets): 9 catches, 110 yards, 1 TD (26 points)

3. Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Mike Evans (vs. Cleveland Browns): 8 catches, 100 yards, 1 TD (24 points)

4. Kansas City Chiefs WR Sammy Watkins (vs. Cincinnati Bengals): 8 catches, 100 yards, 1 TD (24 points)

5. Cincinnati Bengals WR A.J. Green (at Kansas City Chiefs): 7 catches, 110 yards, 1 TD (24 points)

6. Los Angeles Chargers WR Keenan Allen (vs. Tennessee Titans at Wembley Stadium in London): 8 catches, 100 yards, 1 TD (24 points)

7. New Orleans Saints WR Michael Thomas (at Baltimore Ravens): 8 catches, 90 yards, 1 TD (23 points)

8. Detroit Lions WR Golden Tate (at Miami Dolphins): 7 catches, 90 yards, 1 TD (22 points)

9. Los Angeles Rams WR Brandin Cooks (at San Francisco 49ers): 6 catches, 100 yards, 1 TD (22 points)

10. Los Angeles Rams WR Robert Woods (at San Francisco 49ers): 7 catches, 80 yards, 1 TD (21 points)

11. Houston Texans WR DeAndre Hopkins (at Jacksonville Jaguars): 7 catches, 80 yards, 1 TD (21 points)

12. Baltimore Ravens WR John Brown (vs. New Orleans Saints): 5 catches, 100 yards, 1 TD (21 points)

13. Philadelphia Eagles WR Alshon Jeffery (vs. Carolina Panthers): 6 catches, 80 yards, 1 TD (20 points)

14. Jacksonville Jaguars WR Dede Westbrook (vs. Houston Texans): 6 catches, 70 yards, 1 TD (19 points)

15. Detroit Lions WR Kenny Golladay (at Miami Dolphins): 5 catches, 70 yards, 1 TD (18 points)

16. Cleveland Browns WR Jarvis Landry (at Tampa Bay Buccaneers): 9 catches, 90 yards (18 points)

17. Cincinnati Bengals WR Tyler Boyd (at Kansas City Chiefs): 5 catches, 60 yards, 1 TD (17 points)

18. New York Giants WR Odell Beckham Jr. (at Atlanta Falcons): 5 catches, 60 yards, 1 TD (17 points)

19. Atlanta Falcons WR Mohamed Sanu (vs. New York Giants): 5 catches, 50 yards, 1 TD (16 points)

20. Chicago Bears WR Allen Robinson (vs. New England Patriots): 4 catches, 60 yards, 1 TD (16 points)

21. New England Patriots WR Josh Gordon (at Chicago Bears): 3 catches, 60 yards, 1 TD (15 points)

22. Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin (vs. Cleveland Browns): 4 catches, 50 yards, 1 TD (15 points)

23. Los Angeles Chargers WR Mike Williams (vs. Tennessee Titans at Wembley Stadium in London): 4 catches, 40 yards, 1 TD (14 points)

24. New England Patriots WR Julian Edelman (at Chicago Bears): 6 catches, 60 yards (12 points)

25. Kansas City Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill (vs. Cincinnati Bengals): 5 catches, 70 yards (12 points)

Best Wide Receiver Matchup: Minnesota WR Adam Thielen (at New York Jets)

The New York Jets may be without three key members of their secondary on Sunday. Safety Marcus Maye has already been declared out with a broken right thumb that will keep him on the sidelines until November, and Rich Cimini of ESPN reported that cornerbacks Trumaine Johnson and Buster Skrine "are not expected to play." Both cornerbacks have not practiced all week: Johnson suffered a quad injury, while Skrine is in the concussion protocol.

Gang Green could be significantly shorthanded, and that may result in a dominant performance from Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen, who has amassed 100 or more receiving yards in each of his first six games.

Thielen's usage has been remarkable as well, as he hasn't accumulated fewer than 10 targets in any contest (he's averaged 13.2 per game on the season). The 28-year-old is also No. 1 in the NFL in receptions (58) and has a 73.4 percent catch rate. He's on tap for another great game.

Top 10 Tight Ends

1. Kansas City Chiefs TE Travis Kelce (vs. Cincinnati Bengals): 8 catches, 100 yards, 2 TD (30 points)

2. New England Patriots TE Rob Gronkowski (at Chicago Bears): 8 catches, 110 yards, 1 TD (25 points)

3. Philadelphia Eagles TE Zach Ertz (vs. Carolina Panthers): 8 catches, 90 yards, 1 TD (23 points)

4. Washington Redskins TE Jordan Reed (vs. Dallas Cowboys): 6 catches, 70 yards, 1 TD (19 points)

5. Indianapolis Colts TE Eric Ebron (vs. Buffalo Bills): 6 catches, 60 yards, 1 TD (18 points)

6. Carolina Panthers TE Greg Olsen (at Philadelphia Eagles): 5 catches, 50 yards, 1 TD (16 points)

7. Cleveland Browns TE David Njoku (at Tampa Bay Buccaneers): 5 catches, 50 yards, 1 TD (16 points)

8. Atlanta Falcons TE Austin Hooper (vs. New York Giants): 4 catches, 40 yards, 1 TD (14 points)

9. Miami Dolphins TE Nick O'Leary (vs. Detroit Lions): 3 catches, 30 yards, 1 TD (12 points)

10. Cincinnati Bengals TE C.J. Uzomah (at Kansas City Chiefs): 5 catches, 50 yards (10 points)

Best Tight End Matchup: Cleveland TE David Njoku (at Tampa Bay)

According to Football Outsiders, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have allowed the most receiving yards to tight ends per game (98.8). For context, only one other team (the New England Patriots) has allowed 80 or more yards per contest to the position.

This isn't a case where one or two dominant tight end performances skew the stats, either. In the past four games, the No. 1 receiving tight end on the opposing team has posted receiving yardage totals of 94, 112, 86 and 71 versus Tampa Bay.



Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku can take advantage of this opportunity on Sunday. In three full games with Mayfield, Njoku has averaged six catches (on 10 targets) for 59 yards per contest.

The second-year pro split time at the position with others last season, but he's clearly the man this year as he's played on 83.37 percent of the team's snaps through six weeks. For context, wideout Jarvis Landry is the only non-offensive lineman to play more offensive snaps.

Barring a significant deviation from the norm, Njoku could be in line for the best game of his career.