David Price, Red Sox Advance to World Series with 4-1 Game 5 Win over Astros

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistOctober 19, 2018

HOUSTON, TX - OCTOBER 18: David Price #24 of the Boston Red Sox reacts after striking out Jose Altuve #27 of the Houston Astros (not pictured) to end the sixth inning during Game Five of the American League Championship Series at Minute Maid Park on October 18, 2018 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)
Bob Levey/Getty Images

The Boston Red Sox advanced to the World Series, defeating the Houston Astros 4-1 Thursday in Game 5 of the American League Championship Series at Minute Maid Park in Houston.

David Price, whose postseason struggles have long been a talking point, delivered a solid performance for the Red Sox. The veteran left-hander went six shutout innings, striking out nine Astros.

J.D. Martinez finished 2-for-3, and his solo home run got Boston on the board in the third inning. Rafael Devers made it a 4-0 lead in the sixth with a three-run homer.

              

Dominant Price Adds Different Dimension to Sox Rotation in Fall Classic

The Price playoff narrative has been beaten into the ground so much that even casual baseball fans are probably aware of his October history.

The five-time All-Star was a different pitcher Thursday night, and his changeup was a big reason.

It's one thing for Price to pitch lights out on a given night; it's another for that success to come in part because of a change in approach. That's something tangible Price can carry into his next start in the World Series.

Expecting the veteran left-hander to be this effective in the Fall Classic might be unrealistic, but a better version of Price than his typical postseason self would make a big difference for the Red Sox in the next round.

Nathan Eovaldi has never pitched in a World Series, and Rick Porcello's playoff starts with Boston have been a mixed bag. Most importantly, Chris Sale has a stomach illness that ruled him out of starting Game 5.

If the Red Sox can count on Price, they'll have one fewer question mark surrounding their starting rotation.

           

What's Next?

The Red Sox will await the winner of the National League Championship Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Milwaukee Brewers. The Dodgers lead the series 3-2, with Game 6 on Friday night at Miller Park in Milwaukee.

